U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Scott Baugh for California’s 47th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Scott Baugh to represent California’s forty-seventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“As a successful business owner and former state legislator, Scott Baugh understands what it takes to create jobs and give back to the community,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Scott has a proven track record of advocating for lower taxes and cutting bureaucratic red tape, and the U.S. Chamber is proud to stand with Scott Baugh and endorse him in the race for California’s 47th congressional district.”

“I’m thankful to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Their support represents a shared vision of promoting economic growth, supporting small businesses, and fostering a thriving economy for Orange County and beyond,” said Baugh. “Together, we’ll work to remove burdensome regulations and create a business environment where innovation and entrepreneurship can flourish.”

"As a small business, we applaud the U.S. Chamber's effort to create a better environment for all businesses to thrive, and we know Scott will support those efforts when in Congress,” said Michael Zhang, owner of Kiyo Sushi & Sake.

