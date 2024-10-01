WellBody Psychotherapy Launches Telehealth Clinic for Chronic Pain Recovery with Pain Reprocessing Therapy

WellBody Psychotherapy: Offering Personalized, 1-on-1 Pain Reprocessing Therapy for Chronic Pain Relief

WellBody Psychotherapy offers personalized, 1-on-1 telehealth sessions specializing in Pain Reprocessing Therapy for chronic pain relief and lasting recovery.

1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from chronic pain, but many don’t have to.” — Paulina Soble, co-founder of WellBody Psychotherapy

BEVERLEY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WellBody Psychotherapy is excited to announce the grand opening of its new telehealth clinic, one of the few clinics specializing in chronic pain treatment using Pain Reprocessing Therapy (PRT). Launching on October 1, 2024, the practice focuses on an evidence-based approach that targets neuroplastic pain, or pain caused by the misfiring of neural pathways in the brain. By retraining the brain to interpret pain signals correctly, PRT effectively reduces or even eliminates chronic pain.PRT is a groundbreaking pain recovery therapy that addresses pain unrelated to structural damage. Research shows 98% of patients experience improvement, and the majority report being pain-free or nearly pain-free after undergoing PRT.WellBody offers personalized, 1-on-1 telehealth sessions, allowing patients to access expert care from the comfort of their homes. WellBody’s highly trained professionals, including psychotherapists, clinical social workers, and certified life coaches, use techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, safety reappraisal, and trauma-informed practices to help patients unlearn pain and improve overall wellness.Conditions Treated at WellBody Include:- Chronic pain disorders such as back pain, neck pain, and fibromyalgia- Neurological and systemic conditions including long COVID and chronic fatigue syndrome- Vestibular disorders such as Ménière’s disease- Psychological conditions including anxiety, depression, insomnia, and nausea“1.5 billion people worldwide suffer from chronic pain, but many do not have to,” says Paulina Soble, co-founder of WellBody Psychotherapy. “Research has found that the brain has the power to generate pain even in the absence of physical damage. WellBody aims to bring accessible, personalized, and compassionate care to help those suffering from chronic symptoms achieve complete recovery. We’re honored to begin this life-changing journey with you!”WellBody’s approach is particularly effective for individuals whose symptoms cannot be fully explained by medical tests or imaging. Using this innovative chronic pain recovery therapy, the practice helps patients break the pain-fear cycle and restore well-being.WellBody Psychotherapy is currently accepting patients for its waitlist as it prepares to meet the growing demand for personalized Pain Reprocessing Therapy and coaching sessions. Early sign-ups will have the opportunity to schedule their first consultation as soon as spots become available.For more details about WellBody Psychotherapy and Pain Reprocessing Therapy, including answers to frequently asked questions about conditions treated, session structure, and costs, visit the WellBody website or the FAQ page 9777 Wilshire Blvd.Suite 1007Beverley Hills, CA 90212

