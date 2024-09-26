Powder Valley Nature Center presents concert by WildHeart Band Oct. 4 along with Scout & Family Activities

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center invites you to discover nature through music. The nature center will present a special concert by the WildHeart Band, featuring Jan Syrigos, on Friday, Oct. 4, along with an evening of scout and family activities.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with the scouting activities, and WildHeart will perform at 7 p.m. The evening will be an enjoyable mix of entertainment and education suitable for the whole family.

WildHeart is the Emmy Award® Winning singer/songwriter and naturalist Jan Syrigos. She has “edutained” families at Silver Dollar City, the Missouri State Capitol, the Gateway Arch, and state parks and nature centers throughout the Midwest.

WildHeart’s music encourages kids and families to get outside and discover nature. Syrigos performs upbeat, “groovable” tunes about wild animals, their habitats, and behaviors.

“Kids will love singing along and learning. Join us on a musical journey with the Emmy Award® winning WildHeart Band,” said MDC Assistant Nature Center Manager, Robyn Parker.

Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of the USA, and American Heritage Girls are all welcome for the scouting activities prior to the concert. Scouts of all stripes will have opportunities to work toward multiple conservation-related merit badges.

The event is also open to any families interested in discovering and learning more about nature and the outdoors. Affiliation with a scouting program is not required to attend. Participants will also have the chance explore the exhibits in the nature center.

WildHeart will perform outdoors if weather permits. Visitors should bring a camp chair or blanket to sit on during the concert. The performance will be moved into the nature center’s auditorium in the event of inclement weather.

The concert and scouting activities are free and open to the public. However, space is limited, and advanced registration is required at: http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Dk

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

