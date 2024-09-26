Deploying Water Rescue Team Ahead of Hurricane Helene

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the deployment of a team of 16 swift water rescue personnel, two canines and emergency response equipment to assist communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. The team, made up of members from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the Department of Environmental Conservation and State Police, are en route to Conover, North Carolina where they will deploy as directed.

“New Yorkers lead by example and help our neighbors in times of despair,” Governor Hochul said. “Our expert swift water rescue team and the equipment they will bring with them will help save lives and protect against the potential destruction of property from Hurricane Helene. I thank these brave New Yorkers for answering the call and look forward to their safe return.”

This team can conduct search and water rescues for people and animals, provide emergency medical care and support helicopter rescue operations. They are trained to operate in areas with compromised access to roadways, utilities, transportation and medical facilities, and with limited availability of shelter, food and water. Equipment sent to North Carolina with the team includes Zodiac boats and motors with trailers, two high-water rescue vehicles and drones.

Personnel were deployed as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the nation’s all-hazards national mutual aid system. EMAC has been ratified by U.S. Congress (PL 104-321) and is law in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. EMAC's Members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy and be reimbursed for mission-related costs.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “New Yorkers know all too well the impacts that severe weather can have on a community. We are always willing to lend a hand to help other states in need, and we thank those who are currently on their way to provide support to those who will be impacted by Hurricane Helene.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “DEC Forest Rangers are some of the most highly trained search and rescue professionals in the country and we are fortunate that they are always willing to answer the call when other states are in need. As preparations for Hurricane Helene’s landfall continue, I thank our experts for accepting the challenge and joining a team of heroes from across New York State.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The New York State Police have always answered the call for assistance wherever it’s needed. We are proud to work hand-in-hand with the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Department of Environmental Conservation to mitigate this emergency situation. Our members will be assisting our partners with public safety and recovery efforts as long as necessary.”

The swift water team is just the latest instance of New York State sending assistance to other states to help with emergencies. Since the beginning of this summer, Governor Hochul deployed a total of 45 New Yorkers, including 26 DEC Forest Rangers, to battle wildfires in Montana and Oregon. New York’s expertly trained wildland firefighters serve as task force leaders, facilities unit leaders, engine crews, and on suppression teams. One Forest Ranger remains deployed to the Homestead Complex fire on the Umpqua National Forest in Oregon and is scheduled to return home on Oct. 9.

Hurricane Helene, currently a Category 3 storm, is expected to strengthen and make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida tonight or early Friday bringing with it winds near 100 mph. After landfall, Helene is expected to turn northwestward and slow down over the Tennessee Valley on Friday and Saturday.