Rick Martin del Campo Enhances Leadership at Corcoran Genesis, Focusing on Agent Growth & Community Engagement

Meet Rick Martin del Campo, Brokerage Leader at Corcoran Genesis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Genesis is pleased to announce the addition of Rick Martin del Campo as the new Brokerage Leader. Originally from Monterrey, Mexico, Rick has spent much of his life in Houston, TX, and now resides in Northwest Houston. With over a decade of experience in real estate, Rick brings a rich background in marketing, transaction management, property management, and lead generation to one of Houston’s top-performing real estate groups.Rick Martin del Campo began his career as a Real Estate Marketing Assistant, where he mastered various facets of the real estate business. His journey led him to play a key role in the growth of a brokerage firm and its real estate coaching program. Now, at Corcoran Genesis, Rick is dedicated to expanding the brokerage and showcasing its many attributes. He focuses on nurturing relationships with agents, helping them strategize for success, and aligning their growth with the brokerage's vision."I am thrilled to join Corcoran Genesis," said Rick Martin del Campo. "My focus will be on empowering our agents, providing them with the tools and strategies they need to excel, and fostering a supportive environment that promotes both professional and personal growth. I look forward to contributing to the Brokerage's continued success and helping build a strong community of agents dedicated to excellence."Beyond his professional life, Rick enjoys cooking for his family and experimenting with new recipes. He, his wife Sandra, and their two-year-old daughter Olivia love visiting the beach bi-weekly and traveling to South America annually. A passionate foodie, Rick delights in discovering new restaurants locally and in every city they visit. Married to Sandra for two years after four years of dating, they are planning to expand their family.Rick is committed to fostering growth in others, helping them set and achieve their goals. His blend of real estate acumen and dedication to personal development aligns perfectly with the values of Corcoran Genesis which is recognized for its innovative approach to real estate, strong client relationships, and commitment to community service.Nicole & Doug Freer, co-owners of the Nicole Freer Group at Corcoran Genesis , share their excitement about Rick’s appointment: "Rick’s diverse experience and passion for helping others grow make him an ideal addition to our Brokerage in a leadership capacity. We believe his strategic vision and leadership will greatly enhance our ability to support our agents and clients."For more information about Rick Martin del Campo and Corcoran Genesis, visit the Corcoran Genesis website: https://corcorangenesis.com

