September 26 - 7th Judicial District Attorney Nominee Seth Ryan Withdraws from Colorado General Election

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, September 26, 2024 - Seth Ryan, District Attorney for the 7th Judicial District, who had been nominated to the same District Attorney seat, has filed paperwork with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to withdraw as a candidate in the November 5, 2024 General Election.

Because this withdrawal has occurred after the September 9 certification of the ballot content, Mr. Ryan’s name will appear on the ballot for voters in the 7th Judicial District. The Colorado Republican Party can fill the nomination vacancy pursuant to 1-4-1005 C.R.S. Should the Colorado Republican Party nominate a replacement candidate to fill this vacancy, votes for Mr. Ryan will be counted as votes for the replacement candidate by county clerks pursuant to 1-4-1005(4)(b)(II) C.R.S.

Ballots have been printed and were sent to military and overseas voters by September 21. Ballots will be sent to all remaining active voters beginning October 11.

The 7th Judicial District contains Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel Counties. As of September 1, 2024, there were 77,286 active voters in those six counties.

Notification will be posted on the Secretary of State’s website and county clerks will make similar notifications at their respective Voter Service and Polling Centers.

For more information on the General Election, please visit GoVoteColorado.gov.