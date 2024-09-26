A Thank You for Making the 2024 Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival a Huge Success

Poster Created by Hudson Valley Artist Kaitlin Van Pelt Guests arriving at the Wine Fest with commemorative glass in hand Guests sample from wineries inside the buildings of the Dutchess County Fairgrounds

The 2024 Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival was a resounding success, and we owe it all to you!

RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival was a resounding success, and we owe it all to you! This year’s festival at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck was filled with excitement, delicious flavors, and unforgettable experiences. With hundreds of vendors including NY wineries, distilleries, craft brewers, gourmet food creators, artisan crafts, and food trucks, it was a weekend that celebrated the very best of the Hudson Valley.Festival-goers had a blast exploring everything the event had to offer. From sampling wines and spirits from some of the region’s finest producers to New York beers on tap, the variety and quality were unbeatable. We also saw attendees having fun in our photo booths, jamming to live music from the Carrie Zazz Band and Tony & Cher Country Twist, and taking part in culinary demonstrations by top chefs, wine experts, and mixologists. Did you see our annual art poster designed by talented local artist Kaitlin Van Pelt? It was one we're sure to see displayed for years to come.We were thrilled to welcome special guests from the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome and the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival, which added even more excitement to an already jam-packed weekend. Plus, we were voted #3 best Wine Festival in the US by USA Today Reader’s Choice!Looking Ahead to 2025: A Bigger and Better Festival Awaits!Every year brings new surprises, and we’re already hard at work planning for the 2025 festival to make it the best year yet! If you love Wine, Food, and Fun, you won’t want to miss it. Tickets for the 2025 Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival, happening on September 6th and 7th, are already available! Secure your spot now and join us for another incredible celebration.Attention Vendors and Sponsors: Early Bird Discounts Available!Calling all vendors! Don’t miss your chance to showcase your products at one of the most popular food and wine festivals in New York. Sign up now to be part of the 2025 festival, and reserve your booth before it’s gone!We are also excited to announce that sponsorship opportunities for the 2025 festival are now open! Be a part of this fantastic event and connect with thousands of enthusiastic attendees while supporting a beloved Hudson Valley tradition.Thank you again to everyone who made this year’s festival such a success. Whether you were sampling local wines, snapping pics in the photo booths, dancing to live music, or indulging in gourmet treats, we hope you had as much fun as we did. We can’t wait to see you next year for our 24th annual celebration!For more information, tickets, vendor registration, and sponsorship details, visit HudsonValleyWineFest.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.