Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival to Feature Renowned Culinary and Beverage Experts
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is thrilled to announce our lineup of chefs, wine experts, and mixologists for this year's festival.RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is thrilled to announce an exceptional lineup of demonstrations from chefs, wine experts, and mixologists. This year's event promises to be a celebration of culinary excellence, showcasing the talents of some of these celebrated figures in the food and beverage industry.
Chef Marcus Guiliano
Chef Marcus Guiliano, an award-winning chef-restaurateur and a leading food activist, will be sharing his passion for sustainability and ethically sourced ingredients. Known as “America’s Top Food Activist” by One Green Planet, Marcus, alongside his wife, founded Aroma Thyme Bistro, the Most Awarded Restaurant in the Hudson Valley. Festival attendees can look forward to Marcus's insightful demonstrations that highlight his innovative approach to farm-to-table dining.
Chef Ric Orlando
A culinary legend in the Hudson Valley, Chef Ric Orlando will bring his vibrant personality and unmatched expertise to the festival. A two-time Chopped winner and former chef/owner of New World Home Cooking, Ric Orlando continues to inspire through cooking classes, pop-up events, and his new line of seasonings and sauces, Ric Orlando’s Best. His session promises to be an exciting blend of culinary skill and engaging storytelling.
Chef Vincent Tropepe
Brooklyn native Chef Vincent Tropepe, known for his deep Italian roots and extensive experience in the food industry, will be presenting at the festival. Vincent, a celebrated cookbook author and culinary expert, will share his journey and expertise, offering attendees a glimpse into his acclaimed cookbooks, including “From Behind the Kitchen Doors” and “Roasted, Chopped, & Beaten.”
Chef Natacha Gomez Dupuy
Chef Natacha Gomez Dupuy, a prominent figure in Caribbean cuisine, will showcase her award-winning culinary skills and passion for sustainable practices. As a travel chef and food activist, Natacha brings Caribbean flavors to life, offering immersive culinary experiences. Co-owner of “Classy Pairings by Natacha Gomez,” she will share her expertise in traditional and innovative Caribbean dishes, as well as expert wine pairings.
Debbie Gioquindo
Debbie Gioquindo, affectionately known as the Hudson Valley Wine Goddess, will enlighten festival-goers with her extensive knowledge of wine. A Certified Travel Counselor, Certified Specialist in Wine, and Certified Sherry Wine Specialist, Debbie's demonstrations will provide valuable insights into wine pairing and tasting, drawing from her experience as the Executive Director for Hudson Valley Wine Country.
The Catskills Cocktail Club
Founded by Brendan F. Casey, The Catskills Cocktail Club will bring a touch of mixology magic to the festival. With over 20 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, Brendan has been recognized in numerous publications for his innovative cocktails. His demonstrations will offer festival attendees a chance to learn the art of cocktail making, with recipes and tips that blend creativity and expertise.
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is an unparalleled opportunity to experience the best of culinary and beverage arts. Join us at the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival for a delightful weekend filled with flavors and fun! Experience the magic as renowned chefs, wine experts, and talented mixologists come together to showcase their skills through captivating demonstrations. Whether you're a foodie, a wine enthusiast, or just looking for a great time, this festival promises a memorable adventure for your taste buds. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary celebration of culinary excellence in the beautiful Hudson Valley!
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HudsonValleyWineFest.com
About the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival:
The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is an annual event celebrating the region's rich culinary and viticultural heritage. Featuring top chefs, wine experts, and mixologists, the festival offers attendees a unique opportunity to indulge in gourmet food, fine wines, and captivating demonstrations.
