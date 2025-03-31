The 2025 Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival Announces Exclusive 48-Hour Ticket Presale with Early Bird Pricing

2025 Wine & Food Festival Poster by local Hudson Valley Artist Kaitlin Van Pelt Guests arriving at the Wine Fest with commemorative glass in hand Guests sample from wineries inside the buildings of the Dutchess County Fairgrounds

For a limited time, festival enthusiasts can secure their tickets at 40% off, marking the lowest price available all year.

RHINEBECK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wine lovers, foodies, and festival-goers, mark your calendars! The Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is offering an exclusive 48-hour ticket presale on April 1st and 2nd, providing the best opportunity to secure tickets at an unbeatable value. Whether you're a wine connoisseur, a food enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun weekend with friends, this limited-time offer ensures access to one of the most highly anticipated events of the year at the best price available.Unbeatable Offer – Two Days Only!For just 48 hours, attendees can take advantage of this special presale to lock in the best deal of the year on festival tickets. Don’t miss this chance to plan an unforgettable weekend filled with delicious wine, gourmet food, live entertainment, and more!“This festival is truly a celebration of the best food, drink, and culture New York has to offer,” said festival founder Michael Babcock. “With this limited-time presale, we’re giving our guests the best possible opportunity to secure their tickets at an incredible value.”What to Expect at the Hudson Valley Wine & Food FestivalTaking place September 6th & 7th at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, NY, the 24th Annual Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival promises a weekend packed with extraordinary experiences. Guests will have the opportunity to explore a diverse selection of food and beverage vendors, unique artisan products, and exciting live entertainment.Here’s just a taste of what attendees can look forward to:🍷 NY Wineries, Distilleries & Cideries – Sample the finest wines, craft spirits, and ciders from across New York State.🍽 Gourmet Foods – Indulge in a culinary adventure featuring an array of specialty foods and artisanal treats from handpicked vendors.🎨 Fine Arts & Crafts – Browse a stunning collection of handcrafted goods from talented local artisans.👩‍🍳 Live Stage Demonstrations – Learn from top chefs, wine experts, and mixologists as they showcase expert techniques and insider tips.🍺 NY Breweries on Tap – Sip on a refreshing selection of New York craft beers in the beer tent.🚚 Food Trucks Galore – Satisfy your cravings with mouthwatering dishes from top-rated food trucks offering a variety of cuisine.🎶 Live Music & Entertainment – Enjoy a vibrant festival atmosphere with live music, interactive games, and exciting activities throughout the weekend.The Ultimate Weekend with FriendsThe Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival is more than just a tasting event – it’s the perfect gathering place for friends and family to celebrate the end of summer. Whether you're planning a birthday celebration, college reunion, bachelorette party, or just a fun getaway with your besties, this festival is the ultimate destination for good times and great memories.“Every year, we see groups of friends coming together to enjoy a weekend of wine, food, and fun,” said festival founder Michael Babcock. “It’s the perfect excuse to gather your crew and celebrate life, laughter, and amazing flavors!”Don’t Miss Out – Presale Ends April 2nd at Midnight!Time is running out to secure the best ticket prices for the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival. The exclusive presale runs from April 1st to April 2nd, with discounted tickets available only for 48 hours. Once the clock strikes midnight on April 2nd, this special offer disappears.🎟 Get your tickets now and be part of one of the most exciting food and wine events in New York!

