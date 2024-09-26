Secretary of State Hargett, Sen. Swann, Rep. Cochran, and Rep. Russell Announce $7,928 in Technology Grants for Monroe Co. Libraries

September 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Sen. Art Swann, Rep. Mark Cochran, and Rep. Lowell Russell today announced Technology Grant funding totaling $7,928 for Monroe County Libraries.

Specifically, the Sweetwater Public Library will receive $1,777 to cover the cost of desktops, printers, and barcode scanners. Tellico Plains Public Library will receive $6,151 for desktops, laptops, and networking hardware.

“These grants reaffirm our commitment to providing every resident with access to the tools they need to thrive,” said Sen. Swann. “Our libraries are vital hubs within our community, and this funding ensures these facilities can continue to effectively serve Monroe County.”

Technology grants are administered by the Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office. These grants are funded through the Library Services Act (LSTA), as administered through the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Each grant is matched with local funds.

“Our libraries are essential resources for all in our community, and these grant dollars ensure they continue meeting emerging needs in an evolving digital world,” said Rep. Cochran and Rep. Russell in a joint statement. “Congratulations to all on their diligent work securing this investment that solidifies our community’s future.”

This year $373,869 in technology grants was awarded at 98 libraries across the state. These grants are used to purchase or replace computers, software, networking software, and other electronic equipment for library staff and patrons.

“Thank you to Sen. Swann, Rep. Cochran, and Rep. Russell for their continued support of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “Technological upgrades at libraries address the unique needs of patrons in the communities these facilities serve. I appreciate Sen. Swann’s, Rep. Cochran’s, and Rep. Russell’s partnership, dedication, and advocacy on behalf of Tennessee’s libraries.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.

