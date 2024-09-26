Google grows South Carolina footprint with new Dorchester County operations, expansion in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Google today announced plans to grow its South Carolina footprint by establishing two new data center campuses in Dorchester County and expanding its existing data center campus in Berkeley County. The company’s combined investment of $3.3 billion will create hundreds of new jobs across both counties.

Data centers support the company’s digital services including Google Cloud, Search and Maps. These tools have become an essential part of daily life, molding Google into a global brand with 17 operational data center campuses in the U.S.

The new Dorchester County facilities, located in the Pine Hill Business Campus in Ridgeville and Winding Woods Commerce Park in St. George, represent a $2 billion investment and will create 200 new operational jobs. The facilities will support growing demand for the company’s cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI).

In Berkeley County, Google will invest $1.3 billion to expand its existing data center campus, located in the Mount Holly Commerce Park in Moncks Corner, and support continued job growth. Established in 2007, the Berkeley County operation was the company’s first in South Carolina.

Individuals interested in joining the Google team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Today marks a significant milestone in Google’s collaboration with South Carolina. Our continued investment is a testament to the state’s exceptional workforce and thriving business environment. Google data centers are the backbone of digital services that underpin our modern lives, along with tech innovation like AI. We’re grateful for the collaboration with leaders in the state to not only grow our digital infrastructure here but contribute to this thriving community.” -Google Global Vice President of Cloud Supply Chain and Operations Monique Picou

“Google's latest investment will strengthen South Carolina's position as an emerging leader in technology and innovation. We are proud to support Google's operations in Dorchester and Berkeley counties and look forward to the many opportunities our continued partnership will create for our people.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are thrilled Google has once again chosen to invest in South Carolina by establishing two new data center campuses in our state and expanding existing operations. The company’s significant investment of $3.3 billion will greatly benefit the Dorchester and Berkeley communities and beyond for years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We welcome Google’s historic investment in Dorchester County and the transformative economic opportunities it will bring. This project will have a lasting positive impact on our county, providing new jobs, elevating our schools, and enhancing the quality of life for our residents. Google’s proven track record of empowering local workforces and strengthening communities, including right here in the Lowcountry, makes them an invaluable partner for our region, and we are excited to work with them to build a brighter future for Dorchester County together.” -Dorchester County Council Chair Todd Friddle

“Google’s growing footprint in the Lowcountry is indicative of the company’s successful partnership with the counties in our region. Over the years, Google has brought critical capital investment and job opportunities to our communities; and we look forward to seeing how expansions, both in Berkeley and Dorchester counties, positively impact our area.” -Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb

FIVE FAST FACTS