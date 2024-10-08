Kountry Kraft Celebrates 65 Years of Cabinetry Excellence with Dealer Convention

Kountry Kraft Custom Cabinetry employees and dealers gather at the 65th Anniversary celebration in Newmanstown, PA. Kountry Kraft Custom Cabinetry President Dave Riebe thanks speaker Greg Rohl of The Rohl Model at Kountry Kraft's 65th Anniversary celebration. Blum introduces attendees of the Kountry Kraft Dealer Convention to their AgeExplorer® age simulation suit.

Kountry Kraft, renowned for its craftsmanship in custom cabinetry, celebrated its 65th Anniversary with industry professionals and thought leaders.

This event was more than just a celebration of our company’s legacy — it was a testament to the strength of the partnerships and relationships we’ve built over the years.” — Elvin Hurst Sr.

NEWMANSTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kountry Kraft, renowned for its craftsmanship and innovation in custom cabinetry, celebrated its 65th Anniversary on September 11th and 12th, 2024, with a dealer convention that brought together industry professionals, thought leaders, and partners for an eventful two days of learning, inspiration, and collaboration.

“This event was more than just a celebration of our company’s legacy — it was a testament to the strength of the partnerships and relationships we’ve built over the years,” says Kountry Kraft Founder Elvin Hurst Sr.

Attendees were welcomed by Kountry Kraft President, Dave Riebe. A highlight of the convention was guest speaker Greg Rohl, co-author of The Corporateneur Plan: Your Roadmap from Midcareer Professional to Entrepreneur. In his session, Rohl shared insights from his father Ken Rohl’s journey in the luxury home market, offering a guide for executives looking to transition into entrepreneurship. Drawing from decades of experience, Greg presented key lessons from the book, emphasizing the need for strategic leadership, relationship-building, and innovation in today’s competitive market. Greg distributed autographed copies of his book after his informative presentation.

Attendees were treated to an interactive and hands-on experience with various educational sessions, including stain finishing, color matching, lighting, and installation tips. Each session allowed participants to dive deep into specialized areas of craftsmanship and design, with experts from Sherwin Williams, Hafele, and Blum contributing to the sessions. Attending vendors included Eastern Forest Products, Conestoga Wood Specialties, Art for Everyday Inc., Richelieu, Rev-A-Shelf, Century Components, Kessebohmer, Docking Drawer, Russell Plywood, and Grothouse Inc.

“At Kountry Kraft, we wanted to create an experience that felt like a homecoming — bringing together our dealers and partners in a way that celebrated our shared history and future. This event was designed to inspire, educate, and connect, creating a sense of belonging for everyone in the Kountry Kraft family,” says Dee Hurst Funk, CFO of Kountry Kraft.

Blum introduced attendees to their AgeExplorer® age simulation suit, developed in Germany by the Meyer-Hentschel Institute. This innovative suit simulates the physical limitations of aging, such as diminishing sight, hearing loss, stiff joints, and reduced muscle strength. Through this immersive experience, kitchen designers gained valuable insight into designing functional and accessible spaces for all age groups, making kitchens adaptable to users’ evolving needs throughout their lives.

A key moment of the event was the Discussion Panel, hosted by Kountry Kraft’s Roger Yiengst, which tackled pressing issues affecting the Kitchen and Bath industry. The panel, composed of respected voices including Jeff Boico (Kitchen & Bath Designs by Jeff Boico), Janice Page CKBD (PKsurroundings), Jeff Eichenseer (Conestoga Wood Specialties), and Julia Vicente (Eastern Lebanon County School District), covered topics like the closure of 30% of the nation's sawmills and the ongoing labor shortages affecting the industry.

Additional highlights included Perfect Six Marketing’s Leveraging Social Media for Dealers session, which equipped attendees with actionable insights from their college-accredited Social Media Mastery course. Dealers learned effective strategies for organic social media growth using Perfect Six’s signature Power Hour principles.

“As we celebrate 65 years, it’s a proud moment to reflect on the craftsmanship, dedication, and innovation that have shaped Kountry Kraft into the company it is today. This convention was not only a celebration of our past but a look ahead to the exciting future we’re building together with our dealers and partners,” said Elvin Hurst Jr., CEO of Kountry Kraft.

Founded in 1959, Kountry Kraft has built a legacy of craftsmanship, innovation, and customer service in the custom cabinetry industry. With a commitment to quality, Kountry Kraft continues to push boundaries, offering custom solutions nationwide that are both beautiful and functional. Visit Kountry Kraft's website for more information.

