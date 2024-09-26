Pandora Garcia Chosen to Lead County Court in Benkelman

Pandora Garcia, has been selected to serve as the Dundy County Court Clerk Magistrate in Benkelman, her official work as Clerk Magistrate begins November 1, 2024.

“Ms. Garcia’s extensive knowledge of the court systems in Colorado, Iowa and Wyoming will bring a new viewpoint to the position of Clerk Magistrate in Dundy County Court,” according to Trial Court Services Director Sara Fowler.

County court clerk magistrates work under the general direction of the presiding county judge supervising, assigning, and directing the work of all staff within the county court. The position carries a high level of responsibility for the people, paperwork, finances, and records of the court. Garcia will be responsible for ensuring the efficiency of the court’s administrative functions and for investigating and evaluating potential procedural changes.

Garcia will work in the 11th Judicial District with fellow clerk magistrates Brenda Cochran of Tryon, Linda Smith of Trenton, Gretchen Wiebe of Hayes Center and McCook, Brenda Cochran of Mullen, Stapleton and Thedford, Annette Shafer of North Platte, Myndee Hagan of Lexington and Elwood, Kathy Woodmancy of Grant, Robin Cobaugh of Ogallala, Jennifer Raburn of Beaver City, Traci Loker of Stockville, and Karen Mueller of Imperial. Judges Joel Jay, Anne Paine, Tanya Roberts-Connick, Edward Steenburg, and Jeffrey Wightman preside over the courts and direct magistrates in the 11th District. The Judicial District includes Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Frontier, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.

Garcia will replace Clerk Magistrate Deborah League who will retire December 13th after 21 years of service to the court system.