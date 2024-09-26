BUILDERS OF HOPE CDC PLANS GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR TRINITY WEST VILLAS

Logo of Builders of Hope CDC

Public-Private Partnership Brings Affordable Housing Targeting the "Missing Middle" In West Dallas

The groundbreaking of Trinity West Villas is a momentous milestone for Builders of Hope CDC... aiming to diversify housing stock while creating sustainable housing solutions for our community.” — James Armstrong, CEO of Builders of Hope CDC.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Builders of Hope Community Development Corporation (BOHCDC), a leading force in community development and affordable housing, officially breaks ground on the highly anticipated Trinity West Villas.On October 1, 2024, the groundbreaking event will mark a key milestone in addressing Dallas' house scarcity for "missing middle" wage earners like first responders, teachers, and local government workers.Trinity West Villas, a mixed-use housing development, will feature 1–3-bedroom units, representing a significant step towards diversifying the local housing market.The project is part of BOHCDC's ongoing mission to provide innovative housing solutions while contributing to the overall revitalization of Census Tract 205, a neighborhood with a history of economic and environmental challenges.This new development is a vital addition to the Trinity West subdivision, combining single-family homes with market-rate multifamily housing, creating a unique and vibrant mixed-housing community.Slated speakers include several federal, state, and local leaders:· Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett - U.S. Representative, District 30· Dr. Kimberly McClain - U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Assistant Secretary for Congressional Relations· Michelle Thomas - JPMorgan Chase & Co. Southwest Region Executive· Councilmember Omar Narvaez - City of Dallas, District 6· Cynthia Rogers-Ellickson - City of Dallas, Housing Director· Linda McMahon - Dallas Economic Development Corporation, CEOTheir participation underscores the national and local importance of public-private partnerships in addressing the critical need for affordable housing and economic development in historically underserved communities.Recent data indicates that Dallas-Fort Worth will add over 21,000 multifamily units to its preexisting count; however, affordable multifamily units built in Dallas proper will make up less than 20% of that count. Despite this steady supply of multifamily units, the market continues to be inadequate to support the demand caused by local job growth. The current ratio of new multifamily units to new jobs is 1 to 9, resulting in a lack of affordability."The groundbreaking of Trinity West Villas is a momentous milestone for Builders of Hope CDC - we are all aware of the challenges around housing affordability and the need for increased supply. Though we historically have functioned as a single-family developer, we're breaking ground on our venture into low-density multifamily development, aiming to diversify housing stock while creating sustainable housing solutions for our community," said James Armstrong, CEO of Builders of Hope CDC.Trinity West Villas reflects a cooperative effort to increase affordable housing supply and enhance the community's overall well-being, which was made possible by JPMorgan Chase Co. through their Dallas Collaborative for Equitable Development initiative. “Grassroots organizations like Builders of Hope CDC are drivers of change in Dallas - and in communities around the nation,” said Michelle Thomas, head of local philanthropy for JPMorganChase, a long-term supporter of Builders of Hope. “Trinity West is an example of what happens when the business sector works with community partners to address entrenched disparities and empower our neighborhoods from within.”The groundbreaking ceremony will showcase the collaboration between local and federal government leaders, community organizations, and private partners united in their commitment to expanding affordable housing and addressing housing inequities. The groundbreaking event celebrates this exciting next step in the development process, highlighting BOHCDC's commitment to addressing housing inequities, expanding access, and creating vibrant, sustainable communities for all residents. Other partners include TREC Community Investors, Bank of Texas, Dallas Collaborative for Equitable Development, Greenleaf Ventures, and Re Studio.The groundbreaking ceremony is open to the public, and community members, stakeholders, and media representatives are welcome to celebrate this milestone. For more information about Trinity West Villas and Builders of Hope CDC, please visit www.bohcdc.com ###About Builders of Hope CDCBuilders of Hope Community Development Corporation is a multifaceted community development organization devoted to transforming Dallas and surrounding communities by building thriving communities and quality affordable homes. Over the past 30 years, BOH has been a leader in constructing and preserving attainable homes, community building, cultivating public policy, and creating pathways for economic mobility. Through grassroots community engagement, BOH has produced over 500 homes, been a partner in building four major subdivisions, and generated nearly $35M in wealth for families in South, East, and West Dallas. The approach BOH takes to community development consists of three strategies: revitalization of areas that are experiencing suppressed land values due to lack of public investment, stabilization of communities undergoing gentrification marked by fast-paced increases in land values, and diversification of mixed-income housing in areas where affordable housing is limited or nonexistent.

