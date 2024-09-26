ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is excited to announce the successful graduation of its 62nd Basic Community Supervision Officer Training (BCSOT) class on Thursday, September 26th, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center (GPSTC) in Forsyth, Georgia. The ceremony commemorates the certification of 27 dedicated graduates as Community Supervision Officers by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

Over the course of an intensive eight-week training program, BCSOT Cadets engaged in rigorous instruction and preparation for their critical roles within the Department. They faced academic, mental, and physical challenges that pushed them to their limits, demonstrating their commitment to safeguarding the citizens of Georgia.

Upon completion of the BCSOT, the newly minted officers receive an impressive total of 320 hours of comprehensive training. This training encompasses an array of essential skills, including supervision techniques, investigation procedures, intervention strategies, Georgia law, policy and procedure, interview skills, physical fitness, arrest procedures, defensive tactics, computer interaction, enhanced supervision procedures, and firearms qualification.

“We take great pride in welcoming our latest class of Community Supervision Officers. These officers are prepared and are poised to serve their communities. Their eight-week training, filled with rigorous challenges, has laid a solid foundation for a secure and impactful career in community supervision. It's a source of pride and honor to have them join our ranks,” said Lori A. Massengale, Director of Training and Professional Development.

Class Leader John Taliaferro delivered a speech at the ceremony that resonated deeply with their fellow graduates. “Class 62 I know we just took our oath and it is still fresh in our minds, but as the days, months, and years pass; I want us to remember that the oath is an ethical pledge to make just and honorable decisions. It is a promise to “do the right thing” and with that being said; Honor, Integrity and respect are never betrayed. I will always hold myself and others accountable for having the courage to do the right thing.”

This graduation ceremony not only signifies the completion of the Basic Community Supervision Officer Training but also marks the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of these officers. The Department of Community Supervision looks forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities and within the organization.

During the graduation ceremony, several graduates were honored for their outstanding performances in various proficiencies. The distinguished honorees were:

Top Gun Award - Dalton Hayes, Toombs Circuit

Academic Award - Jared Fleming, Northern Circuit

Fitness Award - Zachary McGee, Waycross Circuit

Leadership Award - John Taliaferro, Coweta Circuit

Team Competition Award - Red Team: Ja'Quan Morris (Gwinnett); John Taliaferro(Coweta); Rackelle Douyon (Paulding); Casey Ann Williams (Tallapoosa); Paytin Snowball (Brunswick); Genoa Burgess (Atlanta)

Adjunct Instructor Award - Keondra Bonner (ESP Unit)

Class Leader - John Taliaferro, Coweta Circuit

The new officers will serve their communities in DCS Field Offices as follows:

Kara Barnard - Piedmont Circuit

Micah Bell - Blue Ridge Circuit

Noah Brooker - Western Circuit

Jasmyn Buchanan - Eastern Circuit

Genoa Burgess - Atlanta Circuit

Shirley Canady - Gwinnett Circuit

Maria Constantinou - Cobb Circuit

Rackelle Douyon - Paulding Circuit

Lakeitha Evans - Atlanta Circuit

Jarred Fleming - Northern Circuit

Mataya Flemister - Atlanta Circuit

Jakob Gilbreath - Rome Circuit

Dalton Hayes - Toombs Circuit

Liliana Herrera - Atlanta Circuit

Brittany Lane - Brunswick Circuit

Schuroda Lane - Alcovy Circuit

Helen Littleton - Chattahoochee Circuit

Zachary McGee - Waycross Circuit

Enojhia Mills - Gwinnett Circuit

Ja'Quan Morris - Gwinnett Circuit

Shaida Ramotar - Gwinnett Circuit

Alexis Smith-Jones - Alcovy Circuit

Paytin Snowball - Brunswick Circuit

John Taliaferro - Coweta Circuit

Aldonia Waye - Waycross Circuit

Casey Ann Williams - Tallapoosa Circuit

Shannon Williams - Oconee Circuit

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.