HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS TIPS FROM DISASTER EXPERT

Hurricane Helene Tips from Darren Impson of Paul Davis Restoration of Tampa

The synergy of this sponsorship with the American Red Cross is so natural” — Darren Impson

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Hurricane Helene approaches, Darren Impson, President of Paul Davis Restoration of Tampa offers these tips. Impson is a second-generation disaster recovery contractor, restoring homes and buildings damaged by flood, fire, lightning and more. This is a full-service, residential, and commercial emergency cleanup and restoration company for disasters of all sizes, Impson and his team help put families and businesses back together when disaster strikes.However, nothing could have prepared Impson and his team when they were at ground zero when Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, making it one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. mainland. For Impson, at least there was strength in numbers, as Paul Davis Restoration was thrust headfirst into one of the largest disaster recovery operations the nation has ever seen.“It is from this experience that I wrote these tips to distribute to anyone facing this situation,” emphasizes Impson, who also serves on the Board of the local chapter of the American Red Cross . What to do before:• Fill your car’s gas tank• Take out extra cash and store it in a safe place• Purchase flashlights. Do NOT use candles as it can cause a fire• Bring in anything that can be picked up by high winds. Some items include bicycles, lawn furniture, small plants• Close all windows, doors, and hurricane shutters• If you do not have hurricane shutters, close and board up all windows and doors with plywood• Turn the refrigerator and freezer to the coldest setting and keep them closed as much as possible so that food will last longer if the power goes out• Turn off propane tanks and unplug small appliances• Talk with members of your household and create an evacuation plan. Planning and practicing your evacuation plan can minimize confusion and fear during a storm• Evacuate if advised by authorities. Be careful to avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges.• If you have a boat, secure itSUPPLIES:• Flashlights and a battery powered TV and radio handy in case the power goes out• Extra batteries: AA, AAA, C and D batteries are recommended• At least 3- day supply of water (one gallon per day per person)• At least 3 day supply of food (If you have a baby, at least 1 week’s worth of baby food)• First-aid kit• Medications (7-day supply) and medical items (hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes, cane)• Sanitation and personal hygiene items• Cell phone (fully charged) with an extra battery and with emergency phone numbers in it• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)• Extra set of car keys and house keys• Insect repellent (with deet)• Sunscreen• Rain gear• Camera for photos of damage• Pet supplies, including a collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, and bowlAFTERMATH:• Keep away from loose or dangling power lines and report them immediately to the power company• If an evacuation order was issued, only return home when officials say it is safe to do so.• Watch animals closely and keep them under your direct control.• Drive only if necessary and avoid flooded roads and washed-out bridges.• Stay alert for extended rainfall and subsequent flooding even after the storm has ended.• Stay out of any building that has water around it.• Use flashlights in the dark. Do NOT use candles• Avoid drinking or preparing food with tap water until you are sure it’s not contaminated.• Check refrigerated food for spoilage. If in doubt, throw it out• Use the telephone only for emergency calls• Inspect your home for damage. Take pictures of damage, both building and its contents, for insurance purposesIn January of this year, The American Red Cross recognized Paul Davis Restoration, a nationwide network with hundreds of franchises in the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, the corporate entity pledged $500,000 to the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP). By making a proactive donation to Red Cross Disaster Relief, Paul Davis Restoration helps ensure the organization is prepared to meet the needs of people affected by disasters big and small across the U.S.The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters across the country every year — mobilizing a team every eight minutes — providing relief, comfort and hope to people during what can be the worst days of their lives. As large disasters like wildfires, tornados and hurricanes increase in frequency and intensity, donations from ADGP members continue to fuel Red Cross readiness and build response capacity in times of crisis.“The synergy of this sponsorship with the American Red Cross is so natural,” concludes Impson. “We are two organizations who are present and helping at sadly the most crucial events in some people’s lives. Such as disaster recovery. We all do so with compassion as well as expertise. Proudly.”###For more information visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com

