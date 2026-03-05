Pillar To Post Celebrates Three Remarkable Owners for International Women's Day

Jacqueline Gathers Jarquin Team Paula Camarena

Excelling in a Traditionally Male Field is One Reason to Recognize These Home Inspectors

As a female business owner in a male-dominated field, it certainly wasn’t easy back then” — Jacqueline Gathers Franchisee of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors of Brooklyn

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacqueline Gathers has seen more than her share. But where others may have taken a step back – or even stepped away completely – she has stood tall. In 2016, Gathers and her husband, Joseph, purchased a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchise. Joseph, a military veteran and former human resources professional, had been diagnosed with cancer in 2014, but underwent chemo and radiation and had beat the disease in 2015. However, the cancer returned in an aggressive manner, forcing Jacqueline to retire from her 30-year career as borough administrator/manager with the New York City Housing Authority to care for Joseph.When Joseph passed away in March of that year, Gathers considered liquidating the business but instead decided to take over. A brave move, particularly for a field dominated by men. “As a female business owner in a male-dominated field, it certainly wasn’t easy back then,” Gathers shared. “I set a plan to take my time to just build trust among realtors, who recommend us all the time, and among customers who called for inspections.”When Jaqueline arrived for appointments, people asked “Where is the inspector?” I replied, ‘I am the inspector’ with a smile,” she said. “Customers did not expect a black woman to arrive. Eventually it became less of a shock as the industry grew and diversified. More women are joining the field, but it’s still male dominated.”Her son now works part-time in the business, and she has another full-time inspector on the team. Jacqueline specializes in condominium inspections. And participates in first-time buyer seminars through neighborhood associations, Realtors, and mortgage companies. She is breaking stereotypes and believes women in the profession need to be judged on their performance not their gender.Paige Jarquin has been running the show for five years for Pillar To Post™ of the Kitsap Peninsula -Seattle Washington territory known as The Jarquin Team. “My husband Oscar and I started this business together, but I quickly became the main coordinator,” said Paige, a realtor for 18 years before taking on this position. “In my years selling homes I saw a lot of issues that homeowners needed to deal with, and it was and is so important that we send the customer in the right direction with such a huge purchase.”Paige calls herself the “Director of All Things.” She now serves as the company’s General Manager and manages the financial decisions. “Early on we divided all the roles,” shared Paige. I do all the goal setting and long-range planning.”Husband Oscar is the Home Inspector and son Justin oversees sales and marketing. They have added four employees: two inspectors; one office staff member and an environmental technician which is a unique but critical position and adds much to their service. The JarquinTeam are experts in a service the company calls "Market Ready" that caters to current homeowners who may not be selling but who want to make sure the home is healthy – no mold, sewer scoping, water testing, radon testing, etc. "It's a check-up for your home," added Paige. "It's good to have this valuable information for your family's well being and to inform the homeowner of fixes that may be needed."Finally, a big star in the Pillar To Post system is Paula Camarena, one of the first female inspectors to run her business solo in 2018 when she was awarded the Orange County territory for Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. She came aboard as a 20-year veteran of the tech world and a whiz at that. She is now one of the top franchisees in the system based on growth, revenue, and profile. Often quoted in national media features, Paula continues to be an excellent example of what women in male dominated fields can accomplish.####About Pillar To Post™ Home InspectorsFounded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 450+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. For further information or to find any of these ladies, please visit https// www.pillartopost.com

