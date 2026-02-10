Entrepreneurial Couple Launches New Home Inspection Business in the Triangle Area

Shelley and Patrick Preslar are a couple that live and work together successfully

Serial Entrepreneurs Bring No. 1 Home Inspection Company to Triangle Area of NC

We chose Pillar To Post because of its cutting-edge technology, unwavering customer commitment, and outstanding reputation in the home inspection industry” — Patrick Preslar

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelley and Patrick Preslar, longtime entrepreneurs announce their latest chapter in business with the launch of a Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchise serving communities across central and eastern North Carolina. Operating locally as The Triton Team , their business supports home buyers, sellers, and real estate professionals throughout the Triangle region—including Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill—by delivering reliable, thorough home inspection services.While couples in business together may evoke a traditional mom-and-pop image, data shows this model represents a meaningful portion of the small business economy. A Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau Annual Business Survey data found that 10% of U.S. small businesses in 2021 were jointly owned and equally operated by spouses, with another 11% jointly owned but primarily operated by one spouse. In the same dataset, 27% of small employer firms were family-owned—placing spouse-led companies in a notable position within the broader family-business landscape. The Preslars’ intentionally shared leadership approach reflects a path chosen by roughly one in ten small businesses.Research suggests that when couples do go into business together, outcomes are closely tied to the health of the relationship itself. A peer-reviewed study of rural U.S. businesses found spouses often self-select into copreneurship based on relationship satisfaction, and that higher satisfaction is associated with stronger profitability compared to non-copreneurial firms. The advantage, the research suggests, is not marriage alone, but the ability to bring complementary strengths and a strong working relationship to the enterprise.That balance is central to the Preslars’ business philosophy. Patrick brings extensive experience in residential contracting, real estate, and home inspections, with deep knowledge of how homes function and what buyers and sellers need to make confident decisions. He also offers a client-focused skill set refined through recent work in talent acquisition, where understanding people and building trust are essential.Shelley contributes a different but equally critical background. A service-disabled veteran who served in both the United States Army and the United States Marine Corps, she also has nearly three decades of experience in the Life Sciences industry. Her career includes building regulatory-compliant consulting operations—work that requires disciplined processes, rigorous standards, and a commitment to doing things the right way. Together, the Preslars describe their shared approach as values-driven, grounded in integrity, courage, accountability, and enjoyment.“We chose Pillar To Post because of its cutting-edge technology, unwavering customer commitment, and outstanding reputation in the home inspection industry,” Patrick said. “We’re committed to building a successful business that reflects our core values—serving with integrity, leading with courage, owning our actions, and above all having fun along the way.”The launch of their business comes during a period of significant growth in the Triangle region. As the Life Sciences sector continues to expand, new jobs are bringing new residents and fueling demand for housing. “With the influx of new jobs and residents, we are excited to bring our skills together to enhance homeownership experiences in our community,” Shelley said. For the Preslars, the venture represents not just a business opportunity, but a long-term investment in the region they serve.They view this career shift as part of a broader plan to build a legacy for their children while creating something that reflects who they are: two professionals with distinct backgrounds, shared values, and decades of experience working as a team. If the data is any indication, their outlook is strengthened not simply by being spouses in business, but by being partners who have already demonstrated the ability to collaborate, communicate, and commit for the long haul.Pillar To Post Home Inspectors was founded in 1994 and is described by the company as the largest home inspection company in North America, with home offices in Toronto and Tampa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.