Paul Davis Restoration Opens New IICRC Approved Training Center in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paul Davis Restoration , a national leader in emergency property damage mitigation, disaster recovery, and restoration services, announced the opening of a new IICRC -approved training center in Salt Lake City. The facility expands the company’s national restoration training program and supports standardized, industry-certified education for restoration professionals across the Western region.“Having a new training center that mirrors our much-lauded Jacksonville facility is a dream come true,” said Leslie Anderson, Senior Vice President of Training & Launch for Paul Davis Restoration Inc., and Immediate Past Chair of the IICRC. “We have created a new location for all team members in the western part of North America that makes travel more convenient and cost efficient for them.”The new Salt Lake City training center is approved by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) and is designed to mirror the highly regarded Paul Davis National Training Center at the company’s headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida. Like its Jacksonville counterpart, the facility will provide comprehensive, firsthand instruction in fire and water damage restoration, mitigation techniques, and industry standards, ensuring consistent, high-quality service across the Paul Davis network.Housed within Paul Davis Restoration in Salt Lake City, the training center will serve franchisees and team members from across the region, offering both technical and operational education in a controlled, real-world training environment. Courses will follow IICRC standards and focus on applied learning that prepares restoration professionals for the complexities of real loss scenarios.“This training center represents a major investment in our people and our industry,” said Brandon Randmall, owner of Paul Davis Restoration of Salt Lake City. “By creating an IICRC-approved facility modeled after the original Jacksonville training center, we’re bringing world-class education closer to our teams in the western region. The goal is simple: better training leads to better outcomes for homeowners, businesses, and communities when disaster strikes.”Paul Davis Restoration’s training centers play a critical role in maintaining the company’s reputation for professionalism, technical expertise, and adherence to industry best practices. In addition to hands-on restoration training, the Salt Lake City facility will support ongoing education, certification courses, and professional development for restoration technicians, managers, and franchise owners.The opening of the Salt Lake City training center underscores Paul Davis Restoration’s continued growth and its long-standing emphasis on education as a cornerstone of quality service delivery.######About Paul Davis RestorationPaul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters for over five decades. PDR, Inc. is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration with hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada. Their professionals are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com For further info on available franchise territories go to www.pauldavisbusiness.com About the IICRCThe Mission of the IICRC is to establish and advance globally recognized standards and certifications for the inspection, cleaning, restoration and installation industries. The IICRC, with industry-wide participation, certifies and develops certifications and standards for inspection, cleaning, and restoration. The IICRC also serves as valuable consumer referral source for certified technicians and firms. Formed in 1972 by Ed York, originally founded as the International Institute of Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Inc. (IICUC), the now Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) is recognized internationally as a knowledgeable industry voice and resource. There are currently more than 53,000 active certified technicians, many with multiple certifications, and more than 6,000 Certified Firms around the world.

