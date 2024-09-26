Video, Audio, Photos & Rush Transcript: Governor Hochul Spotlights CHIPS Workforce Training Pilot Program With Secretary Raimondo, Micron & AFT

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul attended a roundtable discussion between the U.S. Department of Commerce, American Federation of Teachers, and Micron Technology to celebrate and highlight the partnership created in Syracuse.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor's Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Thank you. Thank you, Secretary Raimondo. I want to thank you for having your door wide open to us here in the State of New York. I was a brand new Governor. We had our first conversation about how do we land Micron? How do we make sure they come to New York? And we were able to work with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the local team here, led by the Mayor, Ben Walsh. I want to thank him for his engagement intensely. Our County Executive McMahon was very involved, as John Mannion, our Senator was very involved, but I had the best economic development team in the country led by Hope Knight. I want to give her a round of applause.

I'll be brief. I want to hear the question. We are so proud of this. I brag about it everywhere I go. Everybody now knows that this is going to be the home of Micron. And more important than having a company come to a physical place here in upstate New York, it telegraphs a confidence in our economy that is contagious.

I can't tell you the supply chain companies that are now coming even 50, 100 miles down the road as a result of this. So we've created a whole ecosystem with the decision to put forth a $10 billion from the State of New York for our own Green CHIPS and Science Act as well. So, this is how government working with local communities can make a difference, but it's all about the workforce.

And when I had my first meeting with the Micron leaders, supposed to be a quick meeting during a snowstorm in Syracuse a couple of winters ago, it ended up, April, right? It went on for hours, because I wouldn't let him leave until Sanjay said yes.

But he made me promise I would get him the workforce he needed. And of course he said, “No problem, we're going to do it, this is New York.”

And today is about that. This is about planting the seed in young people, and getting them excited about these careers that will lift their families out of their circumstances.

And I thank Micron for going to the heart of the City of Syracuse where people do not have that chance. They do not have a family member who's going to be able to show them the path forward. We will do that. And Micron's local investments are making that difference. So every child has a shot at the American Dream when they get the education we're going to be talking about here today and also replicating that all over the State of New York.

So, this is why I'm most excited about this project of anything and the Biden-Harris administration made it happen. I'm forever grateful to them as well. Thank you, Madam Secretary.