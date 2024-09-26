Submit Release
MDC hosts 80th Birthday Bash for Smokey Bear in Kirksville Oct. 12

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday in Kirksville on Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Truman State University Quad. This free event will have activities for participants of all ages.

Participants are invited to try their hand at archery, snap some photos with Smokey, explore various emergency vehicles courtesy of many MDC partners, and more. Visitors will also be able to design their own iron-on transfer t-shirt to commemorate the day.

Registration for this event is not required. Questions about the birthday bash can be sent to Yvette Amerman at 660-785-2420 or by email at yvette.amerman@mdc.mo.gov.

