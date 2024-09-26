Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures Sept. 26 - Oct. 2, 2024

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs (MM 46.6 – 50).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations, along with intermittent temporary ramp closures.

• 9/27 – 9/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be a full road closure on I-24 WB from I-65 split to I-40 merge (downtown loop) for a bridge joint repair.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekends), There will be alternating lane and ramp closures in both directions for sign installation, milling and paving operations.

Paving.

• 9/22 – 9/25, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for Tier 2 paving (MM 25 – 36).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving activities.

The improvement of off ramp on I-24 and I-231.

• 10/1 – 10/2, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB for setting barrier rail and pavement markings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily (excluding weekends), 1 p.m., There will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• 10/2 – 11/15, continuous, The ramp from I-40 WB to I-65 SB will be one lane beginning on October 2nd through November 15th.

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and resurfacing on I-40 (MM 149 – 152.8).

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions for paving operations. There will be brief ramp closures at Exit 152. One lane will remain open at all times.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

• Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be shoulder closures in both directions for punch list items.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be an alternating lane closure on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

Aerial crossing of F/O by rolling roadblock.

• Sun 9/29, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. (first light), There will be a rolling roadblock for aerial crossing of I-65 near Exit 79 (Armory Drive) in between Morriswood Drive and Kenliwood Drive.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

The repair of the bridge on SR 96 over I-65 (MM 64.2 – 66).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding Saturday), There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for bridge repair in the median.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Light conversion on inner loop of I-65 to Alameda Street and Exit 208B.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from near I-24 to near the West Fork Stones River.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 50 – 55).

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

• 9/26 – 10/2, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

AT&T removing plate and restoring roadway.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 1 (West End Avenue) from Bowling Avenue to Craighead Avenue.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Light conversion on S. Center Point Road to Walton Lane and exits 14 and 14B.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Resurfacing on US 70 (SR 24) from US 70 (SR 24, Broadway) to Cottage Lane.

• Nightly (excluding weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 24 for paving, traffic loops, and striping operations.

Work on Stewarts Ferry Pike to Bonnabrook Drive and ramp Exit 40.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Light conversion on Buena Vista Pike to Whites Creek Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading and drainage.

• LOOK AHEAD: 10/3 – Summer 2025, continuous, Holt Road will be closed to through traffic beginning Thursday, October 3rd until summer 2025. A detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

NES pole replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along Briley Parkway for pole replacement (MM 5.16 – 5.82).

Work on Lebanon Pike including ramp exits 8, 11, and 12 to Gallatin Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for LED street light conversion.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 251

The resurfacing on SR 251 (River Road/OHB) from near Lakeview Drive to Charlotte Pike.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for sign installation (MM 4 – 8.6).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

Blasting for MNAA TARI Phase 2; one blast per day at 1 PM CST.

• Daily, 12:55 p.m. – 1:05 p.m., There will be a complete road closure in both directions during blasting. All traffic will be held while blasting.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The removal of Portland Cement Concrete and repaving on SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) at the intersection of US 31 E (SR 6, Gallatin Pike).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane and shoulder closures in both directions for utility valve and manhole adjustments. At least two lanes will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The resurfacing on SR 265 (Central Pike) from SR 45 (OHB) to the Wilson County line.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for pavement markings.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The resurfacing of SR 46 from Robin Hood Rd to near SR 47.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for paving operations and pavement marking operations.

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• 9/26 –10/2, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MAURY COUNTY SR 246

The Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to install the overhead detection system (MM .52 – 1.12).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

The resurfacing on SR 12 (Fort Campbell Boulevard).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations from Hermitage Drive to the Kentucky state line.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving at MM 15.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

• 9/30 – 10/2, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 237

Milling and paving areas of deteriorated pavement.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving at various locations from MM 0 – 8. There will be no work during school zone hours.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

ROBERTSON COUNTY SR 76

The repair of the bridge on SR 76 over CSX Railroad.

• 9/26 – 10/2, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the damaged beam and bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) from south of Rock Springs Midland Road to north of Rock Springs Midland Road.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions for new turn lane construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 to E. of I-840.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY SR 24

The repair of the bridge on US 70 N (SR 24) over Round Lick Creek (MM 2.9 – 3).

• Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures and flagging operations in both directions to install grouted rip rap and bridge plates.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on US 31E (SR 6) from near Greensboro Drive to south of Joann Street.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 11-15).

SUMNER SR 25

Sumner Fest.

• LOOK AHEAD: 10/5, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a full closure of SR 25 from College Street to Locus Street for Sumner Fest.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The repair of the bridge on SR 386 over US 31E (SR 6/Gallatin Road) and Ramp F (MM 6.5 – 7).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions for bridge jacking.

• LOOK AHEAD: 10/4 – 10/7, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (continuous), There will be a weekend closure of the inside lane on SR 286 in both directions for bridge deck repairs, parapet repairs, and expansion joint replacement.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96.

The resurfacing on SR 96 from the Dickson County line to near SR 100 (Fairview Boulevard), including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over I-40.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be an alternating lane closure on SR 96 for milling and paving operations.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be an alternating lane closure on SR 96 for epoxy overlay on the bridge over I-40. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

City of Franklin installing water and sewer mains.

• Continuous, There will be lane closures and detours along SR 106 (Lewisburg Pike) in between SR 246 and E. Fowlkes St.

Hillsboro Road intersection improvements for SR 106 intersection.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 intersection with SR 46 for grading works.



Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

