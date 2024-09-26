Submit Release
Illinois EPA Announces Expanded Eligibility for Energy Efficiency Grants

ILLINOIS, September 26 - SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Acting Director James Jennings announced today the expansion of two energy efficiency grant opportunities. The Energy Efficiency Assessment Program and the Energy Efficiency Trust Fund Program provide funding for energy efficiency assessments and upgrade projects at eligible properties serving residents receiving housing assistance. These grant programs will now accept applications statewide for single-family residential and multifamily properties with up to 20 dwelling units serving residents receiving housing assistance.


Energy efficiency assessments serve as an effective benchmarking tool to reduce utility bills, enhance energy savings, and promote climate resiliency in communities. Property managers rely on these assessments to determine which renovation projects and appliance upgrades will provide the highest return on investment. The Energy Efficiency Assessment Program and the Energy Efficiency Trust Fund Grant Program give organizations the tools to identify renovations that will improve both energy efficiency and comfort of the buildings and then fund those projects.


Eligible applicants include public housing authorities, units of local governments, or nonprofit organizations throughout Illinois that serve residents using housing assistance programs. Both programs will make awards on a first-come, first-serve basis and will remain open until funds are depleted. For eligibility and application information, visit:




Before applying to the grant program, applicants must be pre-qualified through the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act (GATA) Grantee Portal, https://gata.illinois.gov/.


