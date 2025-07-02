EnSoftek’s DrCloudEHR is Chosen by Yamhill County HHS to Enhance Integrated Health Services

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EnSoftek, Inc., the developer of DrCloudEHR ™, is proud to announce that Yamhill County Health and Human Services (HHS) has selected DrCloudEHR to power its integrated electronic health records (EHR) and care coordination systems.Yamhill County HHS provides publicly funded services in behavioral health, developmental disabilities, and public health to residents throughout Yamhill County, Oregon.Following a competitive procurement process, EnSoftek was awarded the contract to support the county’s mission of delivering high-quality, community-based care.“We are honored to be selected by Yamhill County Health and Human Services,” said Ramana Reddy, CEO of EnSoftek. “DrCloudEHR’s comprehensive and intuitive platform will enable Yamhill County to expand access, improve outcomes, and deliver truly patient-centered care.”DrCloudEHR is a modern, cloud-based platform designed to support whole-person care through seamless data integration, patient engagement tools, and real-time information exchange. Its end-to-end capabilities support various programs and services, revenue cycle operations, medication administration, and analytics—facilitating real-time collaboration between healthcare systems, agencies, and wrap-around services.With DrCloudEHR, Yamhill County HHS will be equipped to:• Enhance Patient Care: Streamlined workflows and real-time collaboration tools improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery.• Promote Care Coordination: Integrated features such as ePrescribing, Telehealth, a secure Patient Portal, and customized reporting support coordination across multiple providers.• Provide CCBHC Services: The DrCloudEHR CCBHC module provides intelligent workflows that capture the CCBHC-required clinical measures for reporting and state-level measures.• Increase Operational Efficiency: By consolidating fragmented legacy systems, DrCloudEHR reduces administrative burden and optimizes resource use.This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing accessible, efficient, and outcomes-driven care for the residents of Yamhill County.About EnSoftek / DrCloudEHR™DrCloudEHR is an AI-powered digital health solution built to redefine whole-person care and raise the standard of value-based healthcare delivery. By seamlessly integrating clinical, administrative, and financial data, DrCloudEHR delivers actionable intelligence that enhances care coordination, streamlines operations, and enables efficient, connected care networks.DrCloudEHR supports a wide spectrum of providers in health and human services, including public health agencies, mental health and addiction treatment centers, crisis response teams, developmental disability services, education-based health centers, veteran programs, and CCBHCs.Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.For more information about DrCloudEHR and its suite of solutions, visit www.drcloudehr.com

