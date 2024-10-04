ZUO is announcing exciting new design trends and 200+ items debuting this fall

ZUO Modern is set to make a significant impact this October with over 200 new product releases. Meet ZUO's Bilanka Coffee Table, a masterpiece meticulously crafted from solid mango wood. Ideal for hotels or home interiors, it seamlessly complements a variety of design styles, from modern and glam to deco and maximalist aesthetics. Introducing ZUO's Arasan Dining Table, a masterpiece crafted from solid Acacia wood. Its modern, organic shape strikes a harmonious balance between minimalist and maximalist design. Discover ZUO's Barrow Bench, an embodiment of modern design and durability. This bench pairs a robust steel frame with a plush fabric seat, creating a perfect balance of comfort and contemporary style. Step into the world of Zuo Modern, where we believe that furniture and decor should be a reflection of your personal style.

ZUO’s 200+ new indoor and outdoor introductions, alongside exciting fall trends will debut at High Point Market on Oct 26 in IHFC Space H-534.

We can’t wait for our new collections to premier at High Point Market. We will be showcasing Bold, Mid-Century and Modern furnishings in the classic ZUO style, and with affordability in mind.” — Luis Ruesga, ZUO USA’s CEO & Chairman

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestyle brand ZUO , a leader in contemporary, stylish and affordable furnishings, is excited to announce their fall trends and details on the upcoming debut of 125+ new products at High Point Market (Oct 26-30, 2024).“We can’t wait for our new collections to premier at High Point Market” shared Luis Ruesga, ZUO USA’s CEO & Chairman, “Focusing on our roots, we will be showcasing what we are best known for –Bold, Mid-Century and Modern furnishings in the classic ZUO style, and with affordability in mind.”Inviting and welcoming customers and market buyers to experience ZUO’s new indoor and outdoor introductions , alongside exciting fall trends during a spirited Market Happy Hour on Saturday, Oct 26 through Wednesday, Oct 30 from 3-6pm.Daily Market Happy Hour will feature their signature frozen margaritas alongside a full bar as their sales team will be on hand to offer personalized and group tours of their new introductions. Boasting over 30,000 square feet of showroom space, ZUO’s High Point flagship showroom is located within the IHFC Bldg, FL 5, Space H-534 (210 E. Commerce Ave) and highlights an endless array of contemporary designs that flows seamlessly from room to room with visually stunning and colorful product displays.Luis Ruesga, commented, “Fall High Point Market is one of the best markets of the year, and a chance for us to reconnect with our customers and to highlight our newest designs, while we premier exciting fall trends,” Ruesga added that ZUO’s collections offer a wide range of design styles and consumer friendly price-points, with added flexibility from customizable solutions whether they are purchasing out of their warehouse or building your own containers, and in the development of private and white label collections.For nearly two decades, ZUO has been renowned and celebrated for their ability to design and curate the hottest home furnishings by hospitality purveyors, interior designers and retailers alike who love their original collections and distinctive flair. Heading into the fall shows ZUO will debut 125 + products across bar, dining, living, office, bedroom and lounge categories that focus on innovative textural fabrics in warm natural color palettes, and with contemporary and organic shapes. Read ZUO’s Blog for more details on their fall trends.Serena Martin, 24/7 Creative Agency, commented, “ZUO is a must-see for me at High Point Market. Not only because I love Mid-Century Modern Design, but because their team is incredible at their visual presentation and their ability to curate and showcase new home furnishings. From cultivating emerging trends, to combining colorful and playful motifs, with innovative materials, their collections always deliver a wide range of design styles.”ZUO is also known on the global stage as one of the leading resources for stylish and affordable outdoor furniture. During High Point Market their new introductions will be on full display. Just coming off of two back to back and well attended summer shows, that garnered increased sales and interest from outdoor buyers. Summer shows included July and September Casual Markets in Atlanta, where ZUO launched 150 new outdoor bar, dining and living products that showcased exquisite finishes, durable outdoor materials and a wide variety of design styles,“We are incredibly proud of our recent nominations and for the excitement from this summer's show season momentum. With the debut of hundreds of new designs at the casual shows we are excited by buyers' interest and that many of our customers still need new unique inventory.” Ruesga said, “We look forward to helping the design and trade industries with new designs that will freshen up their projects and retail offerings and stand out in the competitive marketplace. And to help our clients’ pursuit of attracting new consumers who want the look of luxury outdoor living but without having to sacrifice their budget.”ZUO’s extensive outdoor line, features over 350 SKUs that are available for immediate delivery, and includes products for outdoor dining, bar, lounging and entertaining in a wide range of styles and colors. With beautiful, modern silhouettes, unique woven weaves, and weather resistant materials –all crafted to withstand the elements and last for years to come, ZUO promises their luxurious outdoor furniture offers a resort-like experience for furniture enthusiasts and industry professionals who are looking for elevated designs that won’t break their budget. ZUO has also been honored by being named as a finalist by Home Accents Today’s 2024 Readers Ranking, for Best Outdoor Furniture Supplier, Best Outdoor Accent Supplier, Best Outdoor Cushion and Pillow Supplier, alongside Best Bar Cart Supplier and Best Market Parties. To show your support of ZUO, Vote now through October 11th.Steve Poon, ZUO’s CEO shared, “At ZUO, we take inspiration from a wide variety of styles, including mid-century modern, glam, art deco, Italian modern, Scandinavian minimalist modern, Boho Chic, and Japanese organic. Each of our products are crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail, ensuring that every piece that leaves our factories is of the highest quality. From the sleek lines of our modern designs to the intricate details of our Art Deco pieces, our furniture and decor products are the perfect statement pieces to elevate any indoor or outdoor space.” To preview their new indoor and outdoor collections Check out ZUO’s 2024 Lifestyle Book.Founded in 2005 by entrepreneurs Luis Ruesga and Steve Poon, ZUO is known for its ability to bring a bold and eclectic mix of mid-century modern, contemporary and industrial chic styles with designs for indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, mirrors and wall décor. The company’s corporate headquarters is located in Oakland, CA and also has trade showrooms in Atlanta, Las Vegas, and High Point. With a North American Distribution Center operating out of an expansive state of the art facility in Stockton, CA, that offers local pick-up and direct LTL shipping and features 100,000 sf of internal storage. With more than 10 docks for receiving and distribution which receives on average 12-15 containers a week while facilitating 1000’s of individual packages and pallets shipping out daily.ZUO Showrooms are open to the trade by appointment. Email us at hello@zuomod.com for more info.-North Carolina IHFC - 5th Floor / Hamilton Wing H543/W548 210 E. Commerce Ave High Point, NC 27260.-Atlanta AmericasMart, Building 1, 6th Floor, Space B19, 240 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303.-Las Vegas World Market Center, Building A, 2nd Floor, Space A-216, 495 S. Grand Central Pkwy Las Vegas, NV 89106.-Guadalajara, Mexico Parque Industrial Los Laureles Prol. Pino Suarez, #1039 Int.1 Col. El Vigia, Zapopan Jalisco, México.ABOUT:Established in 2005, ZUO is headquartered out of Oakland, CA; Montreal, Quebec- Canada; Guadalajara, Mexico; Bogota, Colombia; Hong Kong SAR; and Shende, Foshan China. ZUO’s full line of indoor & outdoor furniture, lighting, and home décor is installed in residential, commercial and hospitality projects all over the world. ZUO’s in-house design and curation team creates products based on emerging global trends, fashionable finishes, and contemporary designs found in Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US. Open to the trade; ZUO customers consist of retailers, furniture stores, interior designers, and stylish independent professionals who offer their brand direct or via online stores. ZUO’s unique assortment for office, bar, dining, living or bedrooms, and outdoor spaces. We guarantee obtainable luxury- for any budget. www.zuomod.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.