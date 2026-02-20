California manufacturer, Armen Living is putting down roots in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture capital

Armen Living is putting down roots with a new property in the heart of North Carolina's furniture capital. With the news of the new showroom in High Point, two legacy brands look towards a bright future in their new home. The rebrand of Uwharrie Outdoor Living began with the launch of its new logo, and a new website (www.uwharrieoutdoorliving.com) in order to welcome our new customers from Winter Markets, and to be ready for a brand new reveal at Spring High Point Market. Armen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. Early access starts on Monday, April 20 - Friday, April 24, from 8am - 6pm followed by walk-in access during High Point Market, April 25-29 from 8am - 6pm. To book an appointment, reach out to National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, by phone or by email.

Armen Living’s decision to put down roots follows the recent acquisition of North Carolina outdoor manufacturer Uwharrie Chair Company.

Armen Living’s investment in our city speaks volumes about its strength as the world’s home furnishings capital, and reinforces the city's role as a global destination for design and innovation.” — Cyril Jefferson, Mayor of High Point

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California based contemporary home furnishings brand, Armen Living, is putting down roots in North Carolina by purchasing a building in High Point.“We are excited to announce we have found a new permanent home in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture capital! This property will see to the future growth of our two companies with exponential opportunities to expand our customer base, with year-round southern hospitality.” Kevin Kevonian, owner, President, and CEO of Armen Living and Uwharrie Outdoor Living, shared.This breaking news is just one of several significant moves Armen Living has planned for 2026, and continues its legendary 49-year company history. The purchase of their new property comes on the heels of Armen Living’s December acquisition of outdoor manufacturer Uwharrie Chair Company (pronounced you-WAH-ree), which is named after the Uwharrie National Forest, and offers domestic distribution out of its manufacturing facility near High Point, N.C.Kevin Kevonian commented, “As we look to the future for this legacy outdoor living brand, we felt that a new name that pays homage to its roots, while also encapsulating the outdoor lifestyle of its products, is the perfect way to carry us forward. The rebrand of Uwharrie Outdoor Living began with the launch of its new logo, and a new website ( www.uwharrieoutdoorliving.com ) in order to welcome our new customers from Winter Markets, and to be ready for a brand new reveal at Spring High Point Market.”Armen Living and Uwharrie Outdoor Living invite trade customers and attendees of High Point Market (April 25-29, 2026), to come experience their new location at 417 Wrenn Street, in High Point, N.C. To explore Armen Living’s full category of new arrivals including bar, dining, living, and occasional designs alongside 100’s of new outdoor products and to discover the beauty of Uwharrie Outdoor Living. :Cyril Jefferson, Mayor for the City of High Point commented, “Armen Living’s investment in High Point speaks volumes about our city’s strength as the world’s home furnishings capital. This new showroom not only brings new energy to downtown, but also reinforces High Point’s role as a global destination for design, innovation, and commerce. We are proud to welcome Armen Living and look forward to their continued growth in our community.”Armen Living’s new 12,000 sq-ft property is on nearly an acre of land, features two attached buildings, and is a short walk from the main building’s transportation terminal, and is adjacent to a local restaurant Oscar’s, and is next to trade brands Lucas Home and Diamond Sofa.Jane Dagmi, Managing Director of HPXD, a trade organization whose mission is to make the city of High Point a year-round destination, shared, “It’s always exciting when a global home furnishings company chooses to put down roots in High Point and invest in North Carolina craftsmanship. That kind of commitment reflects confidence in our city, in Market, and in the year-round future we’re building as the Home Furnishings Capital of the World™."Since the property’s closing on Friday, February 13, 2026, the building took its first steps towards a complete remodel, in order to be ready for the spring market. Phase one, will begin by modernizing the larger 7,000 sq-ft street-facing building, by updating the interior, adding new lighting, and as well as updating the building’s brick exterior. Plans to the exterior include a new outdoor space, with an attached deck to the side of the larger main building allowing both brands to showcase their luxury outdoor furniture in an outdoor area and will also provide space to host several events at biannual markets."A newly combined downtown location for Armen Living and Uwharrie Outdoor Living adds to the diverse offering that attracts the home furnishings trade to High Point Market each season," says Tammy Covington, president and CEO of High Point Market Authority, organizer of the biannual trade show. "We're excited for buyers to support the brands in their new space."Phase two pf the planned remodel will update the 5,000 sq-ft rear-facing building which features two shipping / receiving docks and sits on a large lot with ample parking for market buyers, sales reps and guests. The remodel of this building will start after this summer to modernize the interior, upgrade the lighting and make it available for rent to a new tenant. The second phase will also upgrade the exterior of the larger street facing building by installing a complete set of floor to ceiling windows for a bright modern feel and gallery style look. The second phase will conclude with new paint, signage and a rooftop billboard to advertise both brands.The property’s escrow began during Armen Living’s Winter Market season and during the first showing of Uwharrie Outdoor Living since the December acquisition. The buzz around the news began at Atlanta Market, and was followed with increasingly palpable energy at the Las Vegas Market, when the west coast design and trade community experienced Uwharrie Outdoor Living’s beautifully presented bar, dining, and living collections— in a diverse range of colors and styles—for the very first time.“This is an exciting time for both our companies. Showcasing Uwharrie’s beautiful benchmade outdoor furniture for the first time alongside Armen Living’s new arrivals, was a great feeling. Connecting with retail buyers, specialty outdoor dealers, hospitality purveyors, and interior designers from across the country, and hearing feedback from our existing customers that Uwharrie’s collection is the perfect accompaniment alongside Armen Living’s award-winning furniture, only solidifies our position and decision to present our two iconic brands in one location going forward. We can’t wait to see each business grow, and to debut new and exciting collections coming soon.” Holly Lightfoot, Director of Product Development for Armen Living and Uwharrie Outdoor Living commented.One of the key elements that has made the successful merging of Armen Living and Uwharrie Outdoor Living, is how both companies share core values and ethics around their family owned businesses, and their goal to manufacture the highest quality products for the wholesale market. By combining resources, go to market strategies with exceptional sales expertise, both brands are expanding their customer base, which will elevate each company’s legacy of manufacturing beautifully made furniture that resonates with trade buyers and designers all across the country.“We are thrilled to share exciting news about our new property and how we are envisioning our future. Our new location is excellent, and offers a prime location with visibility near the main buildings and we encourage our dealers to come visit our new showroom.” National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson commented, “As our renovations get underway we are preparing to make a big splash, and we will be fully operational in time for the spring market. We look forward to offering our customers and market attendees tours of our new home in High Point and to hosting exciting events.” Reb added early access by appointment starts on Monday, April 20 - Friday, April 24, from 8am - 6pm followed by walk-in access during High Point Market, April 25-29 from 8am - 6pm. To book a market appointment, reach out to National Sales Manager, Reb Nicholson, by phone; (336) 688-7918 or email; Reb@armenliving.com.About Armen LivingArmen Living is the quintessential modern-day furniture designer and manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. The result is a fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics and all designed with quality craftsmanship, durable materials and without breaking your budget.Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. With a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers more than 5000 total products and is known for its dependable service, and as a wholesale company with stylish, modern and affordable designs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 600 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 70% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else. Armenliving.comAbout Uwharrie Outdoor LivingJust south of the nation's furniture capital, in High Point, North Carolina, a small rocky stream meanders through the rolling countryside, next to old farmsteads, quiet neighborhoods, and living forests, eventually becoming the Uwharrie River (pronounced you-WAH-ree) — and is where we call home.Uwharrie Outdoor Living Collections are made to order, completely customizable and Made in America. Their unique outdoor furniture combines classic American styling with extraordinary comfort and character and is filled with colorful options, from adirondack style outdoor chairs and its accompanying pieces, which are available in a variety of styles including traditional, transitional to contemporary designs. Renowned for their decades long and successful reputation, and as a go-to resource for quality craftsmanship, their collections are built to last, generously scaled, sturdy and robust. Hand crafted to each client’s custom specifications, and finished to provide long-lasting comfort, and character for any outdoor environment, by artisans in North Carolina, for outdoor enthusiasts from all walks of life. www.uwharrieoutdoorliving.com ###

