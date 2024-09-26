MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 9/26/2024

September 26, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 26, 2024

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 9/15/2024, Fady Alfonso Castillejos-Trujillo, 35 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 9/16/2024, Rachel Anne Ingram, 30 of Ridge, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 9/12/2024, Michael Deanne Alston, 62 of Hyattsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking, Theft: $25,000 to Under $100,000 and Fraud ID Info Theft $25,000 to Under $100,000 x2

On 9/14/2024, Patrick Ryan Coffey, 31 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpe Bender for FTA: Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle and Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

On 9/15/2024, Jalen Winston Rose, 28 of Laurel, MD was arrested by Tpr Rosenblatt for FTA: Theft $1,500 to Under $25,000, Resist/Interfere With Arrest and Second Degree Assault, and FTA/MISD Defendant/Witness x2

On 9/17/2024, Kenneth Tyrell Wade-Green, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Stricker for Att. Burglary-4th Degree-Dwelling and Malicious Destruction of Property: Value Less Than $1,000

On 9/19/2020, Ellis Eugene Tolbert, 65 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Posch for Possession of Child Pornography x10

On 9/21/2024, Adam Carrol Hill, 51 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Pope for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/22/2024, Wendell Lavon Blackiston, 37 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana

On 9/23/2024, Bridgit Claire Brooks, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for Violation of Probation: Driving vehicle while so far impaired by drugs or alcohol cannot drive safely

On 9/23/2024, Mylisa Shanae Hall, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for Child Abuse: 2nd Degree-Custody and Second Degree Assault

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

