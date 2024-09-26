Submit Release
Commission Hearing for Chief Justice Livestreamed October 4, 2024

The Judicial Nominating Commission public hearing for Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court will be livestreamed beginning at 10:00 a.m. on October 4, 2024. During the hearing, the Commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the vacancy in the office of Chief Justice due to the retirement of Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican effective October 31, 2024.

View the livestream on Nebraska Public Media here

Supreme Court Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman chairs the Commission. Click here for a full listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission on the Nebraska Judicial Branch website.

