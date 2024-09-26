Commission Hearing for Chief Justice Livestreamed October 4, 2024
The Judicial Nominating Commission public hearing for Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court will be livestreamed beginning at 10:00 a.m. on October 4, 2024. During the hearing, the Commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the vacancy in the office of Chief Justice due to the retirement of Chief Justice Michael G. Heavican effective October 31, 2024.
View the livestream on Nebraska Public Media here.
Supreme Court Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman chairs the Commission. Click here for a full listing of the members of the Judicial Nominating Commission on the Nebraska Judicial Branch website.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.