Common Threads of Maine Partners with Westbrook Adult Ed Program to Expand Workforce Training

When Common Threads of Maine, a nonprofit school specializing in Maine’s textile industry, made the difficult decision to close recently, owner Dory Waxman reached out to the Westbrook Adult Education program to see if they would be interested in taking over their sewing classes as part of their workforce training program.

“We gave a very enthusiastic YES! to that question and they have since moved into Westbrook Regional Vocational Center (WRVC), which is where our adult education office is located,” explained Jen Mull-Brooks, Director of Westbrook Adult Education.

Common Threads of Maine sent several sewing machines of all kinds to support starting the sewing class and former owner Waxman continues to support the transition by mentoring Mull-Brooks through continuing relationships with existing financial support for the class.

In addition to this, Westbrook Adult Ed. received special permission to run the program during school hours to help break down childcare barriers since school-aged children will be in school. Students in the adult education sewing program will be learning alongside WRVC high school students after passing background checks to ensure it is an appropriate and safe fit.

Apphia Mpay

Waxman has introduced the Adult Ed team at Westbrook to Apphia Mpay who taught at Common Threads. Mpay is from the Democratic Republic of Congo and is a fashion designer, from a family of artists. Mpay talks about her love of training others and teaching them hand skills with kindness and patience in her biography on the Common Threads website.

“We have hired Apphia to continue teaching with us, as she comes with an incredible reputation for her teaching, stitching, and design skills. We’re so excited to have her as part of our team!” said Jen Mull-Brooks.

To learn more about the courses offered through Westbrook Adult Education, visit their website. Search the Maine Adult Education Class Search, or look for Adult education programs near you.

This story was submitted by Westbrook Adult Education Program. To share good news from your school, please fill out this form.