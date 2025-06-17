Scarborough Middle School Pilots Integrative Studies Program at Maine Outdoor Learning Pavilion

Forty-two students from Scarborough Middle School visited the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative’s new pavilion on Mackworth Island during the 2024-2025 school year. These seventh graders are enrolled in a pilot program called the “Integrated Studies Pilot,” focused on creating an engaging, student-centered environment that integrates place-based learning, experiential learning, and interdisciplinary content connections.

“Our goal is to help students develop critical thinking skills, make meaningful connections between subject or content matter, and engage with their community in a hands-on way,” Kari Bracy, Integrated Studies Pilot teacher, said.

This trip to Mackworth Island was part of the Integrative Studies Pilot’s fourth-quarter Coastal Ecosystems unit. It was an opportunity for students to compare a quantitative data collection they had done with Scarborough Land Trust to the collection of more qualitative data. Students hiked the trail around the island in groups, journaling about nature in two locations and exploring the history of the island and its use throughout the years.

Director of Curriculum for Scarborough Public Schools Katie Vetro helped to develop the Integrative Studies Pilot.

“One of the primary goals of the Integrated Studies Pilot is to provide a place-based context to the curriculum that students are learning,” Vetro said. “Students have an opportunity to connect their learning to their lives in Scarborough and in Maine, bringing to life the real challenges citizens face every day. Outdoor education is an essential component of this; for example, students studied Maine maple sugaring and the potential future implications of climate shifts on the industry. Our students have an opportunity to explore real problems in the place they call home.”

Amy Johnson, Integrated Studies Pilot co-teacher, embraces outdoor learning.

“We are out of the building, participating in some type of field experience at least once a month off-campus. In addition, we utilize our school’s own outdoor campus to extend our classroom. We have found that the outdoor use and connections made make the learning experience more authentic and the student engagement level so enhanced,” Johnston said.

For more information about the Scarborough Middle School Integrated Studies Pilot, please contact Katie Vetro at kvetro@scharboroughschools.org.

The Mackworth Island Outdoor Learning Pavilion is part of the Maine Department of Education’s Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative. The Initiative is delivered on a promise made by Governor Mills during her 2022 State of the State address to provide children with more opportunities to learn about and explore Maine’s natural beauty and resources.

For more information about the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, please contact Jonathan Ross at jonathan.j.ross@maine.gov.