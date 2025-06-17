What’s Your Dream Job? Gray-New Gloucester Middle School Students Get a Closer Look

At Gray-New Gloucester Middle School, students aren’t just being asked what they want to be when they grow up; they’re being shown how to get there. On April 17, 2025, more than 500 students in grades five through eight participated in the school’s second annual Career Day, a highlight of a month-long career exploration effort that has become a cornerstone of the district’s advisory program.

This event capped off a series of advisory lessons designed to help students explore their interests, discover career pathways, and understand how today’s choices shape tomorrow’s opportunities. It’s part of MSAD 15’s three-year initiative to build a comprehensive advisory program that prepares students not only for high school but for life beyond graduation.

Career Day began with an engaging keynote by Betsy Libby, President of Central Maine Community College, who shared career trends, educational pathways, and information about Maine’s community college programs—all in a style that was interactive and accessible for middle schoolers. Her session set the tone for a day full of hands-on experiences and personal connections.

Students then rotated through four sessions, each offering a menu of career presentations. With more than 50 professionals volunteering their time, including engineers, firefighters, Zumba instructors, oyster farmers, journalists, therapists, and even FBI agents, students had no shortage of inspiration. The school’s four wings transformed into career exploration hubs, allowing students to interact with professionals in a wide range of fields.

Breakout sessions included interactive demonstrations like flower arranging with a florist, learning bus maintenance from a district mechanic, coding, and meeting animals brought in by the local humane society and therapy dog handlers. Unsurprisingly, the sessions with animals were among the most popular.

Student feedback painted a clear picture: Career Day was a hit. Many said they liked “everything!” Others shared that they appreciated “learning more than regular schoolwork” and being able to “actually experience jobs.” One student remarked, “I learned what I want to do for my backup job if the NFL doesn’t work out.” Several noted how presenters “answered all our questions” and that it was “interesting to learn what jobs do for the community.” The biggest takeaway was how many students walked away saying, “Now I know what to do when I’m older.”

Behind the scenes, Career Day was a true all-hands-on-deck effort. From custodians and kitchen staff to school counselors, teachers, and administrative assistants, every part of the school community contributed to making the day a success. Planning took nearly four months, but the result was a meaningful, memorable experience that left students inspired and informed.

Grounded in Maine’s Life and Career Ready standards, the advisory program at Gray-New Gloucester Middle School continues to connect classroom learning to the real world. With plans to make Career Day an annual event, the school is helping students to dream big and understand the steps it takes to get there.

This story was submitted by Gray-New Gloucester Middle School.