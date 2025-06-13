Maine DOE Update – June 13, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine Expanding K–12 Cybersecurity Grant in the 2025-2026 School Year; SAUs Must Opt in by June 20

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce that the state will continue its participation in the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) for a second year. Building on the success of Year One, this initiative will further strengthen cybersecurity infrastructure across Maine’s public K-12 schools. The multi-year SLCGP provides dedicated resources to help school administrative units (SAU) enhance their cybersecurity infrastructure and preparedness | More

Maine DOE Supports Next Generation of Leaders through Student Internships 2025 Maine DOE Interns

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to recognize its nine student interns, working across a variety of Maine DOE offices and teams in the spring and summer of 2025. Many of these interns were selected through the Maine Government Summer Internship Program by the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Institute at the University of Maine. These interns contribute to daily operations and projects at the Maine DOE, gaining valuable professional experience, expanding their knowledge base and skillsets, and building meaningful connections. | More

Maine FFA Association Announces 2025 National FFA Officer Candidate

The Maine FFA Association is proud to recognize Delaney McKeen, a 19-year-old recent graduate from the University of Maine at Presque Isle, as its 2025 National FFA Officer Candidate. McKeen was selected following interviews held at the 2025 Maine FFA Association State Convention. | More

No-Cost Student Opportunity at York County Community College: Foundations of Machining Training Bootcamp

Applications are now open for the Foundations of Machining Training Bootcamp this summer for recent Maine high school graduates. Hosted by York County Community College, this 16-day training provides both classroom and hands-on machine time for students to learn how to safely operate mills and lathes and receive an introduction to CNC operations. Students who complete this program will be ready to apply for high-demand careers. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Hampden Academy Soars into the Future with New Drone Education Program

Something exciting is taking off at Hampden Academy! Starting in the 2025-2026 school year, Hampden Academy is launching a cutting-edge drone education program, Higher Vision: Sparking Creativity and Careers Through Drones, designed to prepare students for the skies—and for the future. | More

Dirigo Biology Students Make Waves with Ocean Learning

On May 27, students in Dirigo High School’s Marine Biology Class swapped the mountains of western Maine for the salty sea air of Bar Harbor, embarking on an unforgettable cruise that brought their classroom studies to life in the most immersive way possible. | More

Maine Educators Explore the Power of Play in Innovative Professional Learning Experience at Noble Middle School

On May 14, MaineHealth’s Healthy Eating, Active Living Team hosted a full-day professional learning event at Noble Middle School in Berwick that brought together educators from across southern Maine to explore the power of play in schools. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Register for the Maine DOE 2025 Annual Summit on August 5 and 6; Fees Waived for Identified Schools

Registration is now open for the 2025 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit, which will be held on August 5 and 6 at Thomas College. The two-day event, which costs $250 per person, includes breakfast, lunch, and access to nearly 100 sessions from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The Maine DOE is pleased to announce that registration fees will be waived for identified schools for up to $2,500 (the equivalent of 10 staff members) per school. Identified schools are those that have been identified as part of Maine’s Model of School Supports (MMSS) | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

