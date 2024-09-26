Nebraska Supreme Court to Hold Court Session at Wahoo High School

Justices of the Nebraska Supreme Court will hold a court argument session at Wahoo High School on November 6, 2023. The school will create a courtroom in the Performing Arts Center for the mid-morning session. Area students interested in the legal field, social work, political science, or higher education are encouraged to attend.

The student program will start at 10:00 a.m. followed by court arguments. The session is open to the public and offers an opportunity to witness the legal system in action and deepen understanding of the appellate court processes. The program aims to raise awareness of court processes and the significance of civics education to American society.

Mock Trial Teams and neighboring schools should contact Wahoo High School Principal Vernon Golladay for reserved seating in the Performing Arts Center.