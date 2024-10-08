Author Everett Riggs Receives National Recognition Through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®!

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized "Sagebrush Knight: A Fanciful Journey" by Everett Riggs as a Distinguished Favorite in the Western Fiction category.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, librarians, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.

In 1910, the Wild West is becoming a distant memory. However, one man refuses to let the past die. Fueled by an unquenchable thirst for adventure and immortality, Colt Matson sets out on a perilous journey like a modern-day Don Quixote. His determination knows no bounds as he seeks to etch his name in the history books. What will be the ultimate fate of this bold and reckless cowboy? Join him on his quest. If you dare!

The NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented included Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver were among the entries.

Publishers included Atmosphere Press, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, Blackstone Publishing, Familius Publishing, Flatiron Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, Oceanview Publishing, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, Westminster John Knox Press to name a few.

"We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.

About the author Everett Riggs
Born in El Paso, TX, Everett's birth father was from Juarez, Mexico, and his birth mother was from West Texas. He was adopted and raised in Eastern Montana. He is a lifelong fan of the Western genre and the Old West. Everett attended college at Montana State University and the University of Iowa, graduating with degrees in mathematics and law. He also served with the U.S. Army in the Persian Gulf War. In his spare time, he likes reading, writing, and enjoying various outdoor activities with his family.

