Statement by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan at the UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting on Addressing the Threats Posed by Sea-Level Rise, 25 September 2024

Mdm President,

Excellencies,

1. A very good afternoon to everyone. Singapore aligns ourselves with the statement delivered by The Honourable Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, Prime Minister of Samoa, that was delivered on behalf of AOSIS (Alliance of Small Island States).





2. Singapore is a tiny city-state, a low-lying island. Thirty percent of our island is less than five metres above sea level. Some of our fellow SIDS (Small Island Developing States) are even more at risk than us. Sea-level rise is therefore a global challenge, a clear and present danger. Cooperation and coordination at the global level is needed, as well as adherence to international law, and all this is essential for an effective response. Singapore fully supports the AOSIS Declaration on Sea-Level Rise and Statehood, which is a concrete step in the right direction. Notwithstanding the physical changes arising from climate change-related sea-level rise, the continued application, without reduction, of our maritime zones generated in accordance with UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), as well as the rights and entitlements that flow from them, is of critical importance to SIDS.

3. Singapore has also been taking action to address the threats posed to us by sea-level rise. Let me just share two approaches.

4. First, coastal adaptation measures. Singapore has constructed seawalls and stone embankments covering 70 to 80 percent of our coastline in order to mitigate coastal erosion. We have launched the Coastal Protection and Flood Resilience Institute at the National University of Singapore to encourage further innovative solutions for coastal protection.

5. Second, we are trying to enlist nature to address sea-level rise. One example of this is the planting of mangroves and seagrasses that we believe act as natural barriers. Mangroves can reduce wave heights by up to 66 percent. This strengthens Singapore’s coastal resilience and also restores ecosystems.

6. We are happy to share our experiences with other states. Under the Singapore Cooperation Programme, we have the Sustainability Action Package that covers themes such as climate adaptation and resilience-building. We believe that the effective sharing of these ideas and expertise has a multiplier effect and we look forward to working alongside all of you.

7. Thank you.

