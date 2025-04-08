Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Question, 8 April 2025

QUESTION

Mr Christopher de Souza: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what assessment has ASEAN made of the current status of the civil war in Myanmar; and (b) whether there are plans to enhance assistance, including humanitarian assistance, pursuant to Article 33 of the ASEAN Human Rights Declaration to alleviate the suffering of civilians displaced by ongoing violence.

REPLY

The ASEAN Leaders review the situation in Myanmar regularly. In their latest review last October, they expressed deep concern over the escalation of the conflict and the humanitarian situation there. They urged all stakeholders and parties in Myanmar, in particular the armed forces and security forces concerned, to de-escalate violence and stop attacks on civilians and public facilities.

2 The safe, effective and transparent delivery of humanitarian assistance without discrimination remains a priority under ASEAN’s Five Point Consensus. The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), with support from ASEAN Member States, external partners, the United Nations, and the private sector, has delivered several tranches of aid so far.

3 The 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on 28 March 2025 has worsened the already dire humanitarian situation. Singapore responded quickly and was one of the first foreign countries to provide assistance through our 80-member strong Operation Lionheart Urban Search and Rescue contingent. We have also deployed the Singapore Emergency Medical Team (SGEMT) comprising a team of over 30 medical, technical and administrative personnel to provide emergency services and medical care in the field. The Singapore Government has contributed S$150,000 to match the Singapore Red Cross’ (SRC) seed money for the SRC’s fundraising efforts for quake victims, as well as humanitarian supplies like food, water filters, and medical supplies, delivered by RSAF aircraft to Myanmar.

4 At the emergency meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers on 30 March 2025, Singapore pledged to support ASEAN’s efforts to expand humanitarian support coordinated by the AHA Centre. I called for an immediate and effective ceasefire in Myanmar, which would facilitate the efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance, and longer-term national reconciliation, peace, and reconstruction. ASEAN will consider how our assistance can be augmented.

5 In the longer term, the reality is that the humanitarian situation can only be adequately addressed through genuine national reconciliation and constructive dialogue among all the key stakeholders, to help the people of Myanmar to achieve an inclusive, comprehensive and durable peaceful resolution that is Myanmar-owned and -led, as envisaged in the Five Point Consensus.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 APRIL 2025