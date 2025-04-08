Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Questions on the Israel-Hamas Conflict, 8 April 2025

QUESTIONS

Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in view of the breach of ceasefire and the resumption of military strikes in Gaza (a) whether the Government’s plans to deliver humanitarian aid assistance and to deploy medical teams to provide further medical assistance to people in Gaza will be affected; and (b) what can Singapore do, whether through diplomatic channels or otherwise, to convince the relevant parties to resume ceasefire negotiations and ensure the protection of civilians.

Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) in view of the destruction of hospitals in Gaza caused by Israeli strikes after the recent resumption of hostilities, how effective will Singapore's medical support teams render assistance in situ; (b) whether Singapore can step up its medical assistance in any way; and (c) whether transporting Palestinian civilians who require more complex medical procedures to Singapore's medical facilities for treatment is a viable alternative.

Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) whether there have been recent exchanges at the leaders', ministerial, or officials' levels between Singapore and Israel on the recent resumption of hostilities in Gaza; (b) what is the Ministry's assessment of the impact of the resumption of hostilities on the previously agreed ceasefire; and (c) whether Singapore plans to bilaterally, or in concert with our partners in ASEAN, the Middle East, and beyond, engage the parties involved in the conflict towards a permanent ceasefire.

Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs whether he can provide an update on (i) recent discussions in ASEAN and the UN on the resumption of hostilities in Gaza and (ii) Singapore's efforts in multilateral fora towards a reduction or cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs (a) what are the implications of the resumption of Israeli military strikes in Gaza on Singapore’s provision of humanitarian aid including food and supplies to those in need in Gaza; and (b) what are the safety considerations for deployment of Singaporean medical personnel to countries near Gaza.

Dr Wan Rizal: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in view of the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, how will Singapore's ongoing and planned humanitarian assistance, including the delivery of aid and deployment of medical support teams, be adapted to ensure (i) the safety of our personnel and (ii) the effective provision of aid under these volatile conditions.

Dr Wan Rizal: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs in view of the resumption of hostilities in Gaza, what role can Singapore play, alongside international partners, in (i) advocating for the protection of civilians (ii) adhering to international humanitarian law and (iii) supporting post-conflict recovery efforts for affected communities in Gaza.

REPLY

1 My response will address questions raised by Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, Mr Dennis Tan Lip Fong and Mr Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap; as well as questions set for written answer by Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin and Dr Wan Rizal. My response will also cover questions raised by Mr Saktiandi Supaat and Associate Professor Razwana Begum Abdul Rahim scheduled for subsequent sittings.

2 Singapore remains gravely concerned about the resumption of hostilities in Gaza which has resulted in a further loss of civilian life and internal displacement of the Palestinians. The dire humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened as aid has not been allowed in since 2 March 2025. Singapore has consistently called for all parties in the conflict to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, and ensure that all civilians are kept out of harm’s way. Civilian infrastructure including medical facilities, as well as medical workers, must be accorded due protection. We call on Israel to facilitate the resumption of critical life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza. Such aid must not be used as a bargaining chip. We also call on Hamas to release all remaining hostages immediately and unconditionally. We urge all parties to resume negotiations and make progress towards a permanent ceasefire.

3 Singapore is committed to supporting international relief efforts for Gaza. While Israeli restrictions on the entry of aid into Gaza are in place, we have continued to explore ways to provide humanitarian assistance with our partners in the Middle East. We will also look to contribute towards supporting post-conflict recovery efforts in partnership with the UN and others in the region. The needs in Gaza will be significant and Singapore will do our part to help.

4 Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen has stated in his speech at the Committee of Supply last month that the SAF is also making plans to provide further medical assistance to the people in Gaza. We are assessing the possibility of such deployments in close coordination with our regional partners, taking into account the ground conditions, including safety. We have not received any requests on transporting Palestinian patients who may need more complex care to Singapore to date, but such requests would have to be carefully assessed, taking into account the relevant medical risk factors especially those associated with long distance transport of patients needing complex care, and treatment options.

5 Both the Israelis and Palestinians are well aware of our longstanding position that the only viable path for achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. Our positions on the need to adhere to international law, including international humanitarian law, the need to refrain from unilateral actions which hinder or delay progress on a peace process, and the need to ensure the protection of civilians, are also clear. We will continue to vote in support of relevant UN General Assembly resolutions that are consistent with our principled positions. At the same time, we need to be circumspect and recognise our limitations in influencing the outcome of this war and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It falls ultimately on the leaders on both sides to find the political will, courage and imagination to resume negotiations to resolving this longstanding conflict, difficult as it may be.

6 In our region, ASEAN Member States have been aligned on the core issues. Specifically, ASEAN has consistently supported the call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, immediate release of hostages, provision of humanitarian assistance and a negotiated two-state solution. Earlier this year, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers issued a statement reaffirming our longstanding support for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to their homeland.

7 MFA was in touch with the Mercy Relief team that visited the West Bank in March 2025. They are professionals with long experience operating and implementing humanitarian assistance projects in challenging environments. I commend them for their efforts to help Palestinians on behalf of Singapore.

8 Singaporeans have responded to the Gaza conflict with a deep sense of empathy and compassion. I thank Singaporeans for contributing to humanitarian aid efforts for Gaza. We encourage everyone to continue supporting local fundraising efforts by reputable organisations such as the Singapore Red Cross and Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation, which have extensive experience in working with a wide network of credible and reliable partners to effectively deliver critical aid on the ground. Donors can check via the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s Charity Portal if the fund-raiser is a registered charity in Singapore; and possesses a valid fundraising permit for foreign charitable purposes from the Commissioner of Charities.

