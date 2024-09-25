Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Participation at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the Sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 25 September 2024

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, attended the 2nd G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, on 25 September 2024, at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil, His Excellency, Mauro Vieira, in Brazil’s capacity as the 2024 G20 Presidency.

At the G20 FMM, Minister Balakrishnan delivered a statement on behalf of the Global Governance Group (3G) comprising 30 small- and medium-sized UN member states [1] and expressed support for the Brazilian G20 Presidency’s priority of reforming global governance institutions, which must remain open, inclusive, rules-based, and fit for purpose. He also underscored the 3G’s readiness to make concrete contributions to strengthening global governance, including through the G20. The full text of Minister Balakrishnan’s remarks are appended.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

25 SEPTEMBER 2024 (NEW YORK)

[1] The 3G comprises the following Member States of the United Nations: Bahamas, Bahrain, Barbados, Botswana, Brunei Darussalam, Chile, Costa Rica, Finland, Guatemala, Jamaica, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Monaco, Montenegro, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, San Marino, Senegal, Singapore, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, and Viet Nam.

Chairperson, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

1. I have the honour to deliver this statement on behalf of the Global Governance Group, or 3G. The 3G is an informal group of 30 small and medium-sized states, established to facilitate greater engagement and coordination between the G20 and the wider UN membership. Our aim is to have a more inclusive and effective global governance, and the list of 3G members will be indicated in our written statement to be submitted.

2. The 3G commends the 2024 Brazilian G20 Presidency’s decision to open the second G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to all UN members for the first time. This is a clear signal of Brazil’s consistent support for more open and inclusive multilateralism, which we strongly affirm.

3. The geopolitical and economic landscape has become increasingly fragmented. The international law and rules-based international order are threatened by intensifying geopolitical tensions and economic protectionism. The conflicts in various regions will continue unabated and they have deepened domestic divides and damaged international cooperation.

4. The 3G agrees with Brazil that global governance institutions are in urgent need of reforms. First, they must reflect the realities of today, including the size and diversity of membership. For example, the UN was founded with 51 members in 1945 and has now grown to a membership of 193 states. UN organs should similarly reflect the increasing diversity of its members across all three of its pillars. The same goes for the Bretton Woods Institutions. Second, to better address global challenges, these institutions must remain open, inclusive, rules-based, and consider the concerns of all states, regardless of size, and developmental status. Third, to remain fit for purpose, they must be nimble to address topics of increasing concern such as the advent of AI.

5. The 3G is heartened that action has been taken to start these reforms. At the UN, Secretary-General Guterres has launched the Summit of the Future. There is also impetus to reform the international financial architecture, to enable greater mobilisation of the resources required for developing countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

6. In order to make meaningful changes, consensus based on the lowest common denominator will not suffice. Hence, the 3G urges all stakeholders to set aside our differences and exercise flexibility, so that negotiations can proceed meaningfully.

7. The 3G stands ready to make concrete contributions to strengthen global governance. We have submitted annual non-papers to the G20 on issues of concern to the international community and we will continue to do so. We must ensure inclusiveness, coherence, and complementarity when pursuing global governance reforms, setting international standards, and mobilising collective action to respond to shared challenges.

8. We thank Brazil again for your leadership in convening us here today. We look forward to continuing the good partnership with the G20 under South Africa’s Presidency in 2025, and encourage South Africa to continue the G20’s engagement of non-G20 members, including the 3G.

9. In my national capacity; I would like to add that Singapore strongly supports the Call to Action on Global Governance Reform. We believe that it complements the UN’s efforts to strengthen global governance. Thank you.

. . . . .

