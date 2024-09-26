Submit Release
Maine Department of Education Releases RFP for Statewide Reading and Mathematics Assessment in Grades 3-8 and High School

The Maine Department of Education is seeking proposals for a statewide reading and mathematics assessment, per State of Maine procurement regulations as outlined in 5 M.R.S.A. § 1825 A-E and Ch. 110 & 120 in 18-554 of the Code of Maine Rules (CMR).

Date Task
September 24, 2024 RFP Released to the Public
October 3, 2024 – 11:59 pm ET Deadline for Submission of Questions in Response to RFP
November 14, 2024 Proposal Deadline
November-December 2024 Formal Peer Review of Proposals
February 2025 Grant Award Notifications
July 1, 2025 Grant Award Start Date

The Reading and Mathematics Assessment request for proposals (RFP) can be found on the State of Maine Procurement Services webpage by searching for RFP # 202406122.

The Maine Department of Education’s mission of providing the best learning opportunities for all Maine students will be the driving force of this work.  It is the intention of the RFP Committee to engage Maine educational leaders with backgrounds and interest in state assessment as thought partners on the committee to review proposals.

Information about how educators and educational leaders in Maine can apply for the RFP Committee will be forthcoming and shared statewide.

