Public Comment for Rule Chapter 132: Learning Results, Parameters for Essential Instruction

During the Second Regular Session of the Maine Legislature, Maine’s Legislative Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs declined to authorize the proposed social studies content standards of the Maine Learning Results. The committee directed the Maine Department of Education (DOE) to reengage in the rulemaking process for the social studies standards. To this end, the Maine DOE reopened the 2024 Steering Committee and writing team conversations for the social studies standards.

On May 3, the Maine DOE convened the 2024 Steering Committee to begin the revision process for Maine’s social studies standards. This committee was composed of various collaborators from the community with a diverse and relevant skill set, including classroom teachers, district administrators, university faculty, and representatives from the Wabanaki nations. Given that the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee did not provide substantive feedback on the 2023 revision when asking the Maine DOE to restart the social studies standards review process, the 2024 Steering Committee determined that, because they did not know what specific issues members of the Committee on Education and Cultural Affairs wanted to be amended, they decided to support resubmitting the proposed 2023 Social Studies revised standards in the 132nd legislative session.

The public will have the opportunity to provide public comment during the public comment period of October 1, 2024, through October 31, 2024, at 5 pm.

There will be an opportunity to deliver feedback in person or via Zoom for the revised rule on October 21, 2024 from 1 pm – 3 pm in room 103 A/B of the Cross Office Building located at 11 Sewall Street in Augusta, Maine. As space will be limited, participants are encouraged to attend virtually through Zoom, using this link: Zoom Link for Public Comment on Social Studies

Written comments may be submitted to the Maine DOE Legislative Team member Laura Cyr, State House Station #23, Augusta, Maine 04333; 207-446-8791 or cyr@maine.gov until 5:00 pm on October 31, 2024.

The proposed revised Chapter 132 can be found here:

CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS FILING: Laura Cyr, laura.cyr@maine.gov, 207-446-8791