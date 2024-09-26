Join Bat Mist Netting program with MDC’s bat expert at Emmenegger Nature Park Oct. 11

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—As dusk begins to descend, you may have seen mysterious, shadowy forms fluttering through the air in what seem to be erratic directions, only to realize in a moment that you’ve just witnessed Missouri’s only flying mammal—the bat. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) wants to peel away some of the mysteries behind these unusual yet important creatures by giving you a chance to see them up close.

MDC invites the public to a Bat Mist Netting program, Friday, Oct. 11, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at Emmenegger Nature Park in Kirkwood. The event is free and suitable for anyone age four and up.

The program takes a deep dive into Missouri's bats with MDC Bat Biologist Shelly Colatskie. Colatskie will set up mist nets, very thin nets designed to gently trap local bats as they fly overhead in search of insects. These nets are usually made of nylon or polyester mesh and suspended between two poles, much like a volleyball net. They are virtually invisible to bats and enable biologists and researchers to harmlessly capture them for study, after which they are released.

Colatskie will remove the bats from the net to check on their overall health and then weigh and sex them. This is a great opportunity for participants to see live bats up close and ask questions of MDC’s leading bat expert.

Participants should meet at the far end of Emmenegger Nature Park, close to the trail head. Bringing a camp chair or blanket, wearing comfortable clothes for being outdoors, a headlamp or flashlight, and insect repellant is also recommended.

Bat Mist Netting at Emmenegger Nature Park is a free program, however advanced online registration is required http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Rm.

Emmenegger Nature Park is located near Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center at 11991 Stoneywood Drive, St. Louis, MO 63122. From Watson Road, turn north onto South Geyer Road, then west onto Cragwold Road. Continue past the Powder Valley entrance) and cross over the highway and left onto Stoneywood Drive.