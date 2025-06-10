MDC Cape Nature Center announces Fishing Fin-atics fishing club kickoff in August

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is thrilled to announce the launch of its new southeast Missouri fishing club – Fishing Fin-atics.

This community-driven club is designed to bring together anglers of all experience levels, promote sustainable fishing practices, and encourage conservation efforts across the state.

“It’s an opportunity to meet other anglers, explore different areas of fishing, and expand your skills,” said Laci Prucinsky, MDC Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center manager. “We are looking for anglers who have some fishing experience but are not sure how to go after that prize bass, spot bluegill habitat from the shore, or are just looking for some fishin' friends.”

Fishing Fin-atics’ first meeting is set for Aug 2. Advance registration is required, and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/208358.

Future meetings will be held once a month to help build on skills, meet new people, and have fun.

Questions? Email MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov, or contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center features two miles of winding nature trails, wildlife-viewing areas, hands-on exhibits, MDC’s Nature Shop, an exhibit gallery featuring Paul Corbin’s collection of Native American artifacts, a children's play area, and several freshwater aquariums.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.