Banyan Delaware Partners with Impact Life to host their Third Annual United in Recovery Fall Festival

NEWARK, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October 19th, 2024, Banyan Delaware & Impact Life will be hosting the Third Annual United in Recovery Fall Festival. As a tribute to the community, this event will be free and open to the public. Families will be able to enjoy delectable food options, entertainment, pig roast, bonfire, face painting, donuts and so much more. The festival will be held at the Cook Family Farms at 3300 Frazer Road Newark, DE 19702, from 4 pm - 8 pm. If you live in the area and wish to join in on the festivities, you can RSVP on Eventbrite here. Located in Milford, DE, Banyan Delaware offers inpatient treatment for adults, first responders, military and veterans struggling with substance use or co-occurring disorders. All patients receive a personalized treatment plan that targets their unique needs. Some program features available include equine therapy, sound therapy, a bio-feedback bed, and chef-prepared meals.Along with treating substance use disorders, Banyan Treatment Center provides inpatient and outpatient treatment for substance use and mental health disorders nationwide. All levels of care are available to patients including but not limited to medical detox, partial hospitalization, and telehealth. Patients can take a step away from their normal, but sometimes toxic environments, and focus on their sobriety and wellness.Like Banyan, Impact Life’s mission is to build a solid foundation of recovery within their community. Ways to support this mission are through recovery residences, peer support, workforce development, cultural and spiritual experiences, opportunities for peer leadership, and service work projects. The United in Recovery fall festival is a true representation of their pursuit of that mission.For companies or professionals interested in becoming a sponsor, registration is now open. Sponsorship levels include silver, gold, and platinum. The silver package is priced at $500, which includes acknowledgement on social media and space to table the event. The gold package, $1000, includes acknowledgement on social media, space to table the event, as well as name on signage on event. The platinum package, $2000, includes acknowledgement on social media, space to table the event, 2 t-shirts with your logo, name on signage at event, as well as a 5-minute MIC time on your organization/program at the event.If you are interested in learning more about being a sponsor for this event, please reach out to Angela Lloyd at alloyd@banyancenters.com or Megan Deery at mdeery@banyancenters.com. To learn more about the program offered at Banyan Delaware, visit our website at www.banyandelaware.com . If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call us today at (877) 836-761.

