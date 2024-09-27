Bleach Brave Souls Game Unveils New Campaigns to Celebrate the BLEACH Thousand-Year BloodWar The Conflict Anime Premiere

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Anime Broadcast Celebration Special Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Refinement event featuring new 5-star characters Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons Event New Campaign Celebrating the Release of BLEACH Soul Puzzle!

Bleach: Brave Souls’ debuts ‘Zenith Summons: Refinement!’ event featuring characters from the hit anime, as well as Brave Souls x BLEACH Puzzle Rewards Campaign

JAPAN, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – KLab Inc., a leading developer in the mobile gaming industry, has announced a new in-game event to celebrate the upcoming premiere of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict. This campaign, set to begin on September 30, ties into the anticipated October launch of the next chapter in the anime series. As part of the celebration, players of the popular 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, will have the opportunity to summon special versions of fan-favorite characters Byakuya Kuchiki, Rukia Kuchiki, and Renji Abarai in the "Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Refinement" event. Additionally, to mark the launch of the franchise’s first-ever puzzle game, BLEACH Soul Puzzle, a new event “Bleach: Brave Souls x BLEACH Puzzle”, will be held to offer fans the chance to participate in cross-game campaigns with unique rewards.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Conflict

Broadcast Celebration Campaign

Anime Broadcast Celebration Special Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Refinement event featuring new 5-star characters

Campaign video: https://youtu.be/diTe7b6R5HA

Event Period: Monday, September 30 16:00 to Tuesday, October 15 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

A featured event of the campaign is the Thousand-Year Blood War Zenith Summons: Refinement, which features updated 2024 versions of ★5 characters.

Guidelines: The draw rate for ★5 characters in this Summons is 6%, and one of the featured ★5 characters is guaranteed every five Steps of the x10 Summons except for Step 25 and Step 50. On Step 25, players will receive a “Choose a New ★5 Character Summons Ticket” while on Step 50, players will receive an “Anime Special Choose a ★5 Character Summons Ticket”!

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons Event

Event Period: Monday, September 30 16:00 to Thursday, October 31 15:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Don’t miss out on a special one-time Summons event that guarantees a ★5 Thousand-Year Blood War character!

New Campaign Celebrating the Release of BLEACH Soul Puzzle!

In celebration of the release of BLEACH Soul Puzzle, a special cross-game campaign is also underway. Players can earn in-game rewards by achieving specific goals while playing both Bleach: Brave Souls and BLEACH Soul Puzzle.

Entry Period: Wednesday, September 25 to Thursday, October 31 23:59 (JST/UTC+9) Period for Achieving Goals: Wednesday, September 25 to Saturday, November 30 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

Please check the BLEACH Soul Puzzle official X account (@BLEACHPuzzle_en) for more details on how to participate in the campaign.

About BLEACH Soul Puzzle

App Store/Google Play https://tinyurl.com/2sbensb9

BLEACH Soul Puzzle Official Website: https://www.bleach-soul-puzzle.com/en/

BLEACH Soul Puzzle Official X Account: https://x.com/BLEACHPuzzle_en Release Date: September 24, 2024

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames ©BeXide Inc.



About BLEACH

BLEACH is a smash-hit sword-battle action manga that ran in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2001 to 2016. Since its debut, the 74-volume manga series has received tremendous support from fans, selling over 130 million copies worldwide. The series was also adapted into an animated TV series that aired in Japan from 2004 until 2012 and that included four feature films.

Part 1 of the new animated series Thousand-Year Blood War, based on the manga’s final arc, premiered on the TV TOKYO Network in October 2022. Part 2, titled BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation, premiered in July 2023. The new series features updated character visuals and animation that surpasses the previous series. Part 3, titled BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Conflict, is scheduled to premiere on October 5, 2024. The popularity of BLEACH continues to grow as it receives strong support not only in Japan but across the world!

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Title: Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™/Nintendo Switch/Xbox One

Smartphone Support: Android™ 5.1+, iOS 12.0+

PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (32-bit/64-bit OS)

*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.

*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre: 3D Action

Release Date: July 23, 2015

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official X Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot © KLabGames

About Klab

KLab is a leader in online mobile gaming. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company is listed on the Prime Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. With its emphasis on quality and innovative games, KLab continues to grow at a rapid pace, expanding beyond the Japanese market with an office in Shanghai.

For more information about KLab, please visit https://www.klab.com/en/

