Neakasa's Prime Big Deal Days Kicks Off October 8-9 PDT, Up to 45% OFF

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa, a global brand offering innovative pet care and home cleaning solutions, is excited to announce its Prime Big Deal Days on Amazon and its official website, neakasa.com, from October 8 at 00:00 to October 9 at 23:59 PDT. During this limited-time event, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy up to 37% OFF on pet care products and up to 45% OFF on robot vacuum cleaners.

As a brand committed to delivering high-quality and innovative products, Neakasa is excited to offer these exclusive discounts. Over the course of these two days, customers can take advantage of unbeatable deals and stock up on their favorite Neakasa products. Whether you're looking to upgrade your grooming routine, enhance litter box solutions, or streamline home cleaning, this event is the perfect opportunity to do so at exceptional prices.

Neakasa’s pet grooming systems are designed to make grooming easier and more convenient for both pets and their owners. These systems come equipped with multiple tools to manage scattered hair and ensure a peaceful grooming experience with low-noise operation.

- Neakasa S1 Pro Pet Grooming System: Featuring a stylish donut shape, the S1 is both functional and fashionable, making it a perfect gift choice.

- Neakasa P1 Pro Pet Grooming System: Equipped with five pet-approved tools, the P1 makes grooming easy and convenient. Its compact design makes it easy to take anywhere.

- Neakasa P2 Pro Pet Grooming System: An upgraded version of the P1, the P2 features a larger dustbin, making it ideal for multi-pet households.

The M1 cat litter box is another customer favorite, featuring an open-top design for enhanced safety and an efficient solution for litter disposal.

Additionally, Neakasa’s kitchen composter is an essential product for anyone looking to reduce their carbon footprint. This innovative device transforms food waste into nutrient-rich compost in just 48 hours, providing a fast, convenient, and eco-friendly solution for households.

To make the Prime Big Deal Days even more exciting, Neakasa has partnered with Chongker for a second round of giveaways. Customers who purchase Neakasa products from their Amazon shop during the event will have the chance to win a Handmade Realistic Cat Plush Backpack from Chongker. Details will be available on Neakasa’s social media platforms.

Neakasa's Prime Big Deal Days is an event you won't want to miss. With up to 37% OFF on pet care products and up to 45% OFF on robot vacuum cleaners, this is the perfect opportunity to invest in high-quality, efficient solutions from a trusted brand. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer—mark your calendars for October 8 - 9 PDT! For more information, visit neakasa.com or check out their Amazon store.

About Neakasa

Neakasa, formerly known as "Neabot," was established in 2017 as a leading innovator of smart cleaning technology under Genhigh. The company's mission is to simplify and elevate people's lives by providing top-of-the-line smart cleaning solutions. The current lines include Neakasa Home and Neakasa Pets. The professional team comes from a number of the world's most respected brands, including Microsoft, Honeywell, Motorola, Foxconn, Huawei, and more. Neakasa's mission is to provide every household with a better home cleaning experience. Please visit www.neakasa.com for the latest news.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.