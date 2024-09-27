Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket: Supporting and Protecting Community and Environment

Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently recertified Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket in Thailand. The resort was first certified in 2012 and currently holds Green Globe Gold status. Located just a few steps away from Bangtao Beach, Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket is a 5-star beach resort comprised of 40 residences which blends the best of classic Thai and contemporary design.Michael Wenk, General Manager at the resort said, “For the past 12 years, we have been continuously reinforcing our dedication to environmental conservation, as we believe we have the responsibility to support and protect our community and our environment. We are also actively introducing innovative technological measures to help reduce our eco-footprint and preserve our fragile ecosystem.”Phuket Island Environmental InitiativesMövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket carries out a range of environmental initiatives each year. In 2023, Green Team members were actively involved in major beach clean ups and the cultivation of a kitchen garden within the resort grounds. Last year, as part of the Upcycling the Oceans Campaign in Phuket, Green Team members participated in daily beach cleaning activities. The team is committed to maintaining the cleanliness of the environment, with a particular focus on preserving the natural state and unique biodiversity of nearby beaches. Through the joint efforts of all members who took part in the campaign, a grand total of over 1,000 kg of waste was collected from Bangtao Beach.Over the past 12 months, gardening and culinary teams at the resort have collaborated together to establish an onsite kitchen garden that grows local fruits and herbs. This initiative helps reduce the resort’s eco-footprint by decreasing the need to order products from external sources outside the island. Several coconut trees have been planted along with mango trees, a lime tree and various herbs with plans to continue expanding the range of produce in future.Green Team Community ActivitiesThe Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket Green Team remains dedicated to its many social activities and keenly participates in various charity events. Team members help organize and engage in different events as well as contribute to social causes managed by several charities. In addition, donations are made to community groups and people in need. Some of the key events held in the past year year include Children's Day, the Accor Southern Thailand Job Fair, A Kilo of Kindness Campaign and World Food Day.Children's DayThis year, Children’s Day activities were organized by the Cherngtalay Sub District Administration Organization. Children's Day, celebrated on January 13, 2024, was an initiative aimed at supporting and developing the potential of children and youth. Recognizing that children are the future of the nation, this special event provided opportunities for fun, joy, and learning. The resort’s Green Team organized games and distributed snacks and ice cream to the children, fostering a sense of community and happiness.A Kilo of KindnessMövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket is committed to aiding local communities and making a difference in people’s lives. A Kilo of Kindness is a Mövenpick charitable program that is conducted annually to support disadvantaged communities worldwide. On September 9, 2023, the resort hosted this event at Phuket Panyanukun School. Over four hours, guests and local residents were encouraged to donate at least one kilo of food, clothing, toys, or educational supplies. This year, the school saw an increase in the number of children requiring assistance which totaled 150 students. As a result of their efforts, the resort proudly donated 60 kilograms of items that included much needed clothing, food, toys, and stationery.World Food DayLast year’s World Food Day highlighted the resort’s commitment to addressing food insecurity and supporting local communities. On October 9, 2023, SOS Thailand organized an event in Phuket to commemorate World Food Day. The goal was to distribute 20,000 meals to those in need. The resort, along with 23 other member properties, participated by donating between 100 to 1,000 meals each. Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket continues to encourage ongoing food donations from hotels to help achieve the goal of providing for the underprivileged living within the community.“These events exemplify the resort's dedication to sustainability and community support. Over the past 12 years, our green journey has not only focused on environmental stewardship but also on social responsibility, significantly benefiting local communities through various initiatives,” concluded Michael Wenk.ContactMichael WenkManaging DirectorMövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket,35 Moo4, Cherngtalay, Thalang,83110 Phuket,ThailandE: michael.wenk@movenpick.comT: +66 76 310 400 | +66 81 968 8038

