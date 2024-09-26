MPD Makes Second Arrest in Southwest Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect involved in a robbery in Southwest.

On Saturday, July 6, 2024, at approximately 5:40 a.m., the victim was in the 500 block of C Street Southwest. The suspects approached the victim and used force to take property from the victim. Security on scene of the incident detained one suspect until MPD arrived. The second suspect made good on his escape. The victim was not injured.

As a result of the detective’s investigation, on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, a 16-year-old Male, of Northeast, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

Previously on Saturday, July 6th, 2024, an 18-year-old Female, of Southeast was arrested and charged with Robbery

CCN: 24103275

###