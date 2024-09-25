Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) Director Raven A. DeVaughn earns National Ray Walton Leadership Award from the National Association of State Chief Administrators (NASCA)

CHICAGO - The National Association of State Chief Administrators (NASCA) awarded Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) Director Raven A. DeVaughn today with the association's 2024 National Ray Walton Leadership Award. This highly distinguished award recognizes state Chief Administrators for their passion, outstanding service, leadership, and commitment to state government.





"As a leader and champion for state government operations, Director Raven DeVaughn embodies all that the NASCA National Ray Walton Leadership Award stands for," said Illinois Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton. "Director DeVaughn's commitment to excellence has elevated the work of the Illinois Department of Central Management Services and strengthened the entire CMS team. She is helping transform Illinois' future by fortifying resources to support those who keep our state running, while also carving space for new voices to come to the table."





Director DeVaughn was appointed to lead CMS in January 2023, after 15 months as Assistant Director. Since then, she has made a positive impact at the State in several critical areas of work, including hiring, leadership development, procurement, and fleet management. These improvements include:





• Revolutionizing state hiring: Director DeVaughn championed legislative action transforming state hiring by eliminating outdated barriers to employment and facilitating the addition of talent that is new to State service. This led to a five percent increase in the State workforce within six months and the creation of the Illinois Commission on Equity and Inclusion.

• Launching Governor's Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.): Director DeVaughn implemented this leadership program, which offers mid-level leaders at the State the opportunity to develop leadership skills and build long-term connections across agencies through a 30-person cohort model.

• Increasing outreach and engagement with diverse and underserved vendors: Director DeVaughn increased CMS' spend with diverse firms by more than $20 million over the previous year, nearly doubling utilization. In partnership with U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, Director DeVaughn also co-sponsored a first-of-its kind event to make federal surplus products available to Illinois Veteran-owned businesses.

• Modernizing the State's approach to fleet management: Director DeVaughn re-envisioned the management of the State's fleet by overhauling its financing system, adding nearly 110 electric vehicles to the fleet, and supporting EV charging infrastructure development. Under Director DeVaughn's leadership, the State is making meaningful progress in decreasing its reliance on gas vehicles.

• Uniting state agencies: Director DeVaughn launched the Interagency Roundtable event, which brings heads of agencies across the State together to learn about the services CMS offers and connect with other State leaders on opportunities to collaborate and move missions forward.





In addition to driving positive change in Illinois, Director DeVaughn works to share experiences and expertise with her colleagues across the nation through her work with NASCA. This includes leading events on topics like fostering collaboration between chief administrative officers and chief procurement officers so members can have shared knowledge on best practices. She was also instrumental in implementing a process for NASCA members to have access to timely and meaningful information, which created new opportunities for data-driven decision making.





"Director DeVaughn is a dynamic leader who brings energy and passion to her work," said NASCA President, Dr. Rebecca Holwerda. "Her search for solutions and infectious can-do attitude is exactly what the public sector needs. NASCA is excited to recognize Director DeVaughn for her leadership and dedication to improving government services in Illinois."

The NASCA National Walton Leadership Award was created to honor Ray Walton for his service and dedication to state government and to NASCA. Ray Walton served as the Executive Director for NASCA from February 2011 through February 2015 and the former Director and Chief Operating Officer for the Iowa Department of Administrative Services.





About CMS





Central Management Services (CMS) is the operational engine working behind the scenes to enable the State's more than 80 agencies, boards, and commissions to deliver efficient, reliable services to all Illinois citizens. The Agency's mission is to support the State by delivering innovative, responsive, and effective services that provide the best value for Illinois State government and the people it serves.









About NASCA





The National Association of State Chief Administrators (NASCA) is the leading organization advancing professional development and best management solutions for the administrative functions of state government. The association provides state chief administrators with the opportunity to increase their knowledge of state government administration through education, networking and information exchange on state government trends, leading edge innovations, standards and best practices.





NASCA's mission is to help state chief administrators and their teams strategically transform state government operations through the power of shared knowledge and thought leadership.







