Road Closure on County Route 250/1 (Moonlit View Drive), Cameron, to Begin Thursday, September 26, 2024
County Route 250/1 (Moonlit View Drive), in Cameron, will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 26, 2024, to install temporary bridge for pipeline road crossing. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated with steel plates.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.