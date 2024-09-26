South Florida Gears Up for the Highly Anticipated Return of the Mystic Force Gold Ribbon Parade

Gold Ribbon Parade with members of the Mystic Force Foundation, Police Officers, United SuperHeroes for Kids and 10-year-old Megan Venus, a Childhood Cancer Survivor North Miami PD 'Captain' Kayson Roman, a Childhood Cancer Angel with North Miami Police at a previous Gold Ribbon Parade Then 4-year-old Jeremiah Valera, watching the Gold Ribbon Parade from his hospital room window at Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

September 28th the Streets of South Florida will Shine Gold in Support of the Littlest Heroes Battling Childhood Cancer

The Gold Ribbon Parade is our Foundation's way of expressing our community's love and support for our children and families and reminding them that they are never alone in their fight.” — Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Co-Founder, Executive Director

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Florida will come alive with Hope and Unity as the highly anticipated Gold Ribbon Parade makes its grand return on Saturday, September 28th. Organized by the Mystic Force Foundation in collaboration with the North Miami Police Department , this annual event is the world’s largest parade dedicated to raising awareness of Childhood Cancer and honoring the brave children and families affected by this devastating disease.This year’s parade promises a spectacular display, featuring over 100 police, fire, specialty, and SuperHero vehicles adorned with the iconic Gold Ribbon, a symbol of Strength and Hope for our young warriors. It’s a day to celebrate the resilience and courage of these children, while also remembering the precious children who have tragically lost their lives to Childhood Cancer.The parade will kick off at 10:00 AM from Nicklaus Children's Hospital, led by the North Miami Police Department. The procession will wind through the community, traveling 33 miles passing Holtz Children's Hospital at Jackson Memorial, Alex's Place, the Ronald McDonald House of South Florida, and concluding at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital where the oncology families there will be decorating their own vehicles and joining the Golden procession.This thoughtfully planned route not only showcases the heart of our medical community but also invites the public to come together in support of these young Heroes.September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the Gold Ribbon Parade aims to raise monumental awareness of Childhood Cancer, the #1 disease killer of children in our country. It is also a powerful reminder to children and their families that they are not alone in their fight, that a dedicated army of supporters stands behind them, ready to lend their love, support, and encouragement.Prior to the Parade departure, families are invited to visit the top floor of Nicklaus Children's Hospital's Blue Garage, where the gold ribbon-adorned police, fire and SuperHero vehicles will be on display. This will give patients, families, and medical staff a chance to engage with the Foundation and local Heroes. Children undergoing treatment who cannot attend in person can watch the excitement from their hospital room windows and feel the extraordinary love from the community. The public is invited to view the parade at designated areas along the way. Best viewing locations will be posted on the Foundation's social media pages.Press is invited to join in celebrating the strength and resiliency of our children and showing support at this inspiring event!Press is asked to meet on the top floor of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Blue parking garage at 9:15am.Saturday September 28thNicklaus Children’s Hospital3100 SW 62nd Avenue Miami, FL 33155Event contacts: Silvia Vanni 305.726.1155 Silvia@MysticForceFoundation.comOr Esther Reynolds 786.897.1997 EstherReynolds1@gmail.comDrive by Holtz Children’s Hospital & Ronald McDonald House SF (approximately) 10:35amDrive by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital (approximately) 11:15amOncology families at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital will be decorating their vehicles earlier to be able to enjoyviewing the Parade and then join in.The Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is the region’s leading program for the care of children with cancer and hematologic disorders. It provides state-of-the-art intervention and management for more pediatric cancer patients than any other facility in South Florida.The institute offers a variety of clinical trials and pediatric subspecialists, and we have access to the latest national and international research data, treatment protocols, and drug therapies.The North Miami Police Department strives to make a positive impact through respect, integrity, courage, empathy, unity, and professionalism. The Department partners with the Mystic Force Foundation to bring joy and happiness to children battling cancer through the granting of Wishes, providing exciting police car and boat rides for the children. Officers routinely join the Foundation’s events at the Heroes Hangout , a Childhood Cancer Haven and in the hospitals.Ronald McDonald House Charities South Florida supports the health and well-being of children by providing lodging, meals, activities and a community of care to critically ill children and their families who need to be near a hospital for treatment.The Mystic Force Foundation was founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven & Silvia Vanni after their then 4-year-old son, Salvatore, was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma Cancer. After a very difficult 3 1/2 year battle, Salvatore passed away in 2011, but he continues to be an inspiration to the community and his legacy continues to change the lives of all children and families impacted by Childhood Cancer.This year is the Foundation’s 16-year Anniversary of raising awareness and desperately needed funds for Childhood Cancer Research, as well as advocacy in Washington, DC, granting ‘Wishes’, delivering toys, holding in-patient hospital parties, offering family financial support, and bringing Hope, Joy, Happiness and Smiles to the littlest Heroes battling Childhood Cancer. They are also celebrating the 6th Anniversary of The Heroes Hangout, a magical Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach that serves children from all over the world treated in all South Florida Hospitals.This year marks the Foundation’s 7th Annual Childhood Cancer Police Car Initiative, asking police departments across South Florida and the country to wrap or decorate vehicles in Gold ribbons to support children battling cancer during September, National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Gold Ribbon Parade 2023 Video Recap by the Medley Police Department

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.